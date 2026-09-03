DBV Technologies S.A.: Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of August 31, 2026

Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and

Total Number of Shares of the Company as of August 31, 2026

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 08/31/2026



314,388,807







Total gross of voting rights: 314,388,807









Total net* of voting rights: 314,222,095







* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

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