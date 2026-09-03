7 Wolves Consulting Announces Release of Founder Danielle D. Pollard's Debut Book, Act Like a Lady, Speak Like a Wolf

7 Wolves Consulting founder and creator of the W.O.L.F. framework brings nearly three decades of engineering-backed insight to a new book on executive communication for professional women in male-dominated industries.

OAK PARK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle D. Pollard, Managing Partner of 7 Wolves Consulting and a corporate communication strategist with nearly 30 years of experience, announced the release of her debut book, Act Like a Lady, Speak Like a Wolf: From Surviving the Room to Owning It, now available on Amazon.

The book distills the philosophy Pollard has built across a career spanning industrial engineering, Agile software delivery, and Scrum coaching: that communication is not a soft skill, but a measurable performance system. Drawing on her engineering background and years spent inside complex corporate teams, Pollard argues that the biggest barrier to high performance is rarely strategy or talent; it is language. "Problems don't live in circumstances," she has said of her approach. "They live in language."

That philosophy has already been proven in the field. At Allstate, Pollard was brought in to diagnose why a 60-person team spread across four offices and three time zones had not shipped a working feature in nine months. Rather than prescribing a fix, she used targeted questioning to surface the communication breakdowns the team could not see on its own. The result: a working demo in three weeks, roughly $3 million in recovered productivity, and a project completed three months ahead of schedule.

Act Like a Lady, Speak Like a Wolf takes that same engineering lens and applies it to a challenge Pollard has lived personally: navigating high-stakes, male-dominated corporate rooms as a Black woman in leadership. The book introduces her signature W.O.L.F. framework, a method for helping professional women watch their language, take ownership of outcomes, construct more constructive conversations, and measure the results, turning executive presence into a repeatable skill rather than an innate trait.

The book moves between personal narrative and professional framework, with chapters such as "The Kitchen Table" and "The Unsaid" tracing the moments that shaped Pollard's thinking long before she named it the W.O.L.F. method.

"For almost 30 years, I watched brilliant leaders lose rooms, deals, and opportunities, not because they lacked the answers, but because they didn't have the language to own the moment," said Pollard. "This book is the guide I wish someone had handed me decades ago. It's for every woman who has ever had to be the only one like her in the room and still found a way to win."

Act Like a Lady, Speak Like a Wolf: From Surviving the Room to Owning It is available now on Amazon at a.co/d/02GJbajH. For more information about Danielle D. Pollard and 7 Wolves Consulting, visit www.DanielleDPollard.com.

Pollard will follow the release with a national speaking and book tour, bringing the W.O.L.F. framework directly to corporate teams, conferences, and live audiences. Tour details are being announced on a rolling basis at danielledpollard.com/booktour.

About Danielle D. Pollard & 7 Wolves Consulting

Danielle D. Pollard is the Managing Partner of 7 Wolves Consulting and a communication strategist known as "The Engineer of Executive Communication." With nearly three decades in industrial engineering, Agile delivery, and Scrum coaching, she has helped teams inside organizations such as Allstate, UPS, Apartments.com, and Blue Cross Blue Shield move from stagnation to measurable performance. Through her W.O.L.F. framework, keynote speaking, and executive coaching, she helps professional women, particularly those in male-dominated industries, move from surviving the room to owning it.

Media Contact

Name: Danielle D. Pollard

Website: https://www.danielledpollard.com/

Email: danielle@7wolvesconsulting.com

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