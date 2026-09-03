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WKN: A0MYR8 | ISIN: CA54928Q1081 | Ticker-Symbol: LKT
Frankfurt
02.09.26 | 15:25
0,104 Euro
-5,09 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0980,11802.09.
0,1010,12102.09.
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 01:12 Uhr
202 Leser
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Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA ANNOUNCES THAT EURONEXT OSLO BØRS HAS ADMITTED ITS US$350.0 MILLION SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO REGISTRATION ON EURONEXT ABM

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC) PDF Version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that Euronext Oslo Børs has admitted the US$350.0 million senior secured bonds (the "Bonds") issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucara Capital S.à.r.l. ("Lucara Capital"), to trading on Euronext ABM, effective September 3, 2026.

The Bonds were issued on March 30, 2026, have a tenor of five years and carry a fixed coupon rate of 12.5 percent per annum, with interest payable in quarterly instalments. The Bonds are listed under ISIN NO0013738XXX. The admission document is available on Lucara's website: https://lucaradiamond.com/investors/bond-information/.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the bond issuance have been applied to fully repay the Company's previous US$220.0 million senior secured project finance facilities with its previous lending syndicate. The remaining proceeds will be used to fund a dedicated debt service retention account covering two years of interest on the Bonds and to support the continued development of the Karowe Underground Project (the "UGP" or "Project") (see March 30, 2026 news release).

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. Karowe is the only diamond mine in the world to have recovered ten diamonds in excess of 1,000 carats in weight. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Karowe is transitioning from open pit to underground mining with the development of the UGP. The UGP is designed to access the highest value portion of the Karowe orebody. Underground development ore from the UGP is scheduled to begin replacing unprocessed run-of-mine stockpiles in 2027, with full-scale underground production planned for the first half of 2028.

Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining. The development of the UGP adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 2, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Vancouver|: Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272 | info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucara-announces-that-euronext-oslo-bors-has-admitted-its-us350-0-million-senior-secured-bonds-to-registration-on-euronext-abm-302868257.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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