LG Electronics, Inc.: LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES EXPANDED AI HOME ECOSYSTEM FOR EUROPEAN LIFESTYLES AT IFA 2026

Company Showcases Intelligent and Premium Lifestyles Tailored to European Consumers

News Summary

LG Electronics is showcasing its expanded AI Home ecosystem at IFA 2026, demonstrating how AI seamlessly connects appliances, spaces and services to deliver greater convenience while reinforcing its leadership in the global premium home appliance market. IFA visitors can experience AI Home solutions centered on LG ThinQ ON and LG ThinQ; the space- and energy-efficient Fit & Max Solution; immersive media entertainment experiences featuring LG OLED evo AI; and a premium lifestyle space dedicated to LG SIGNATURE lineup.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sep. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its expanded AI Home ecosystem at IFA 2026 in Berlin. Under the theme "Innovation in tune with you," LG is demonstrating how advanced AI technologies can understand customers' lifestyles and connect appliances, spaces and services to deliver personalized convenience and greater energy efficiency across everyday life.

At LG's booth, visitors can experience the LG AI Home centered around the LG ThinQ ON AI home hub and LG ThinQ platform, alongside the expanded Fit & Max Solution, immersive media entertainment featuring LG OLED evo AI, and a premium lifestyle space dedicated to LG SIGNATURE. LG is also operating its private business partner consultation space at IFA, strengthening engagement with local retailers and business customers and expanding commercial opportunities in Europe.

LG AI Orchestra and the Connected AI Ecosystem

Greeting visitors at the booth entrance, the LG AI Orchestra unfolds across a 16-by-4-meter kinetic LED installation, where LG CLOiD serves as conductor of a connected AI ecosystem that seamlessly brings together appliances, spaces and services. The AI Orchestra showcases how LG's diverse products, technologies and services - spanning home appliances, TVs, HVAC and robotics - work in harmony to deliver a connected AI Home experience. The engaging installation embodies LG's Zero Labor Home vision, which aims to reduce household chores and give customers more time for the things that matter.

AI Home Tailored to Everyday Life

In the AI Home Zone, LG is revealing how its next-generation AI home hub, LG ThinQ ON, together with the LG ThinQ AI home platform, connect appliances, spaces and services into a single, cohesive system. Authentic home environments allow visitors to experience firsthand the ability of LG's AI to understand both users and the characteristics of each space to provide relevant and personally-optimized functions.

ThinQ Claw, making its public debut at this year's IFA, is a text-chat-based AI agent integrated with ThinQ ON. By combining natural-language interaction with contextual understanding, it recommends relevant actions and helps simplify everyday life. Throughout the AI Home Zone, visitors can experience how it provides personalized support based on household conditions, user preferences and daily routines.

This year, LG is extending the convenience of AI Home beyond private residences to commercial spaces. LG's ThinQ Pro, an integrated B2B management solution, enables the centralized control and monitoring of appliances and HVAC systems to support more efficient facility operations. Another AI-based solution on display is the Home Energy Management System (HEMS) powered by Homey - the smart home platform developed by Athom, which LG acquired in 2024. The demonstration shows how Homey HEMS can coordinate energy generation, storage and consumption across the home.

Fit & Max Solution Optimized for European Living Spaces

Developed to European customers' needs, LG's expanded Fit & Max Solution features built-in-style appliances that integrate seamlessly into living spaces while supplying large capacities and everyday convenience. Originally applied to select LG refrigerator models, the Fit & Max design now spans washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers.

The Fit & Max Solution zone showcases how the lineup maximizes space without compromising capacity, with refrigerators designed for a sleek, built-in look with flexible storage and laundry appliances offering generous capacity without increasing their footprint.[1] Visitors can also see new Fit & Max dishwashers, including models that can complete a full wash and dry cycle in only one hour.[2]

Reinforcing High-Efficiency Living to More Consumers

The Energy Leadership Zone highlights a range of appliances powered by LG's high-efficiency core technologies, including the Dual Inverter Heat Pump and inverter compressor solutions. Among the LG products on display is a washing machine that uses up to 70 percent less energy than the minimum requirement for an A rating under current European energy efficiency standards.[3] Alongside this are high-efficiency refrigerators, dryers and dishwashers, all offering excellent performance using fewer energy resources.

Importantly, LG is extending its core energy-saving technologies, previously introduced on flagship models, across a broader product portfolio to help make high-efficiency appliances accessible to more European consumers.

Delivering the Ultimate Viewing Experience

The Media Entertainment Zone highlights a premium media gallery concept that harmonizes LG's unrivaled display technologies with diverse content experiences. At the center of the exhibit is the Wallpaper OLED TV With True Wireless, the 'LG OLED W6,' surrounded by TVs of various sizes. Together, they seamlessly transition screens to present a captivating media gallery show that blends into a single, cohesive work of art.

Among the displays showcasing LG's unrivaled picture quality are the 2026 LG OLED evo AI and the Micro RGB evo AI, both powered by the award-winning a11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 to deliver unprecedented brightness and color accuracy. Through these cutting-edge displays, visitors can enjoy an immersive viewing experience defined by industry-leading picture quality and AI technologies, with the Micro RGB evo delivering an exceptional color viewing experience through its 'High Purity RGB Spectrum Display, certified by TÜV Rheinland for its outstanding color purity.

Also, LG is extending its entertainment ecosystem by introducing the world's first UltraGear monitor[4] supporting both FHD resolution and a 1,000Hz ultra-high refresh rate, as well as expansive content experiences driven by the proprietary webOS smart TV platform. Adding to this differentiated media entertainment experience are dedicated lifestyle zones demonstrating the 'StanbyME 2 Max' in action and a specialized listening space for the 'Sound Suite' home audio system.

The LG SIGNATURE Zone presents the timeless design and advanced AI technology of LG's ultra-premium lifestyle brand. The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator features AI voice recognition that understands conversational language and can recommend appropriate refrigeration modes for different food items. Combining an internal AI camera with AI Gourmet, the LG SIGNATURE 30-inch wall oven is able to recognize diverse dishes and suggest the optimal cooking mode, helping deliver a more intuitive and luxurious home culinary experience.

"At IFA 2026, we are showcasing how our expanded AI Home ecosystem can seamlessly connect AI appliances, home hubs and intelligent services to provide exceptionally convenient and personalized customer experiences," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "With differentiated products and solutions tailored to European lifestyles and living environments, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the European premium home appliance market."

Visitors to IFA 2026 can see firsthand LG's expanded AI Home ecosystem, Fit & Max Solution and high-efficiency appliances and enjoy premium media entertainment and lifestyle experiences at the company's booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin.

[1] Compared to previous LG models with the same external dimensions. Capacity increased by 3 kg compared to F4J8J**** (600mm depth) and by 2 kg compared to F4J8V****** (550mm depth). Actual capacity may vary by model.

[2] The one-hour time is an algorithm setting, and the actual operating time may vary depending on the surrounding environment. And when adding options, the total time will increase.

[3] Based on the Eco 40-60 programme, the Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) is 70% lower than the minimum EEI requirement for Class A under EU Regulation 2019/2014. Actual results may vary depending on the load, selected programme and usage conditions.

[4] Based on publicly available information as of date [May 19, 2026], among gaming monitors introduced by consumer brands.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

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