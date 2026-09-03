Hyundai Mobis Accelerates Electrification Push in Europe with Opening of New Plant in Slovakia

- Annual capacity of up to 280,000 PE systems, the "heart of the EV," in … Hyundai Mobis' first PE system production base in Europe

- Senior Slovak government officials, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in attendance, reaffirming strong ties and commitment to cooperation

- Third electrification plant in Europe… stronger regional supply capabilities and competitiveness backed by strategic model business wins

NOVAKY, Slovakia, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) has commenced full-scale mass production of PE (Power Electric) systems, the "heart of the EV," in Europe, stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the region's electrification market. A PE system is an integrated electric powertrain unit comprising an electric motor, an inverter that converts electrical current, and a reduction gear. Following the production of battery system assemblies (BSAs) in the Czech Republic and Spain, the company will now mass produce and supply PE systems in Slovakia, establishing a strategic foothold to deepen its partnerships with global automakers as they transition toward future mobility.

Hyundai Mobis announced that it held a Grand Opening ceremony for its new PE system plant in Nováky, Slovakia, on 3rd (local time 2nd). Located in Nováky in Slovakia's Trencín Region, the new facility is Hyundai Mobis' first PE system plant in Europe and its third electrification production base in the region, following its BSA production facilities in the Czech Republic and Spain.

Hosted by Hyundai Mobis President and CEO Lee Gyu Suk, the event brought together approximately 100 attendees, including key Slovak government officials such as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Saková, and Governor of the Trencín Region Jaroslav Baška, as well as representatives from the European Commission, customers, major suppliers, and local media.

The new plant occupies a site of approximately 106,000 square meters, equivalent to roughly 15 football fields, and has a total floor area of 8,500 square meters. With production lines for stators, a core component of electric motors, as well as inverters and other components, the facility has annual production capacity of up to 280,000 PE systems. The company has invested a total of approximately KRW 250 billion to further enhance its production capabilities and ensure it is equipped to respond promptly to customer needs.

Speaking at the event, Hyundai Mobis President Lee Gyu Suk said, "To realize Hyundai Mobis' future vision, we will continue to invest and devote our efforts to establishing the Nováky PE system plant as a key electrification hub in Europe. Looking ahead, strategic models from global automakers equipped with Hyundai Mobis PE systems will lead the European electrification market."

The new Nováky plant is expected to serve as an integrated hub capable of supplying key electrification components to Hyundai Motor and Kia as well as global customers. Hyundai Mobis has developed its own core technologies and mass production capabilities across the full spectrum of EV components, including BSAs and PE systems. Building on these capabilities, the company operates electrification production bases at strategic locations across major regions worldwide, including Ulsan, Daegu, Chungju, and Pyeongtaek in Korea, as well as the United States, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Indonesia.

Hyundai Mobis is placing particular emphasis on establishing strategic bases and footholds in Europe, recognizing the growth potential of the region's EV market, the second largest in the world after China. The establishment of an additional electrification plant in Slovakia, home to major global automakers including Kia, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Volvo, is likewise a strategic move to strengthen the company's competitiveness in winning electrification business from global customers and expand its presence in the market. Through initiatives such as its CEO Investor Day, the company has consistently communicated its goal of increasing the share of revenue from global customers to 40% by 2033 and continues to pursue strategic initiatives underpinned by its competitiveness in core technologies.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com

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