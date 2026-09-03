AdoreSys to manage distribution of Baya's software-driven fabric and system IP in rapidly-expanding APAC markets

Baya Systems, an innovator in software-driven fabric and system IP solutions, and AdoreSys, a leading semiconductor design solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to offer Baya's WeaveIP fabric and WeaverPro software platform together with Adoresys' ASIC design, integration and implementation expertise as a unified solution for semiconductor and systems companies in the rapidly-expanding Chinese and Asian-Pacific markets.

Through the partnership, AdoreSys will provide access to Baya's technology alongside its design and implementation services, creating a more integrated path from system architecture and design through silicon implementation. The collaboration will help customers address increasingly complex data-movement challenges across AI, data center, automotive and high-performance computing applications.

"As Baya continues to scale globally, AdoreSys provides the local relationships and deep design expertise that can help us expand our reach in China and strengthen our presence across APAC," said Sailesh Kumar, CEO of Baya Systems. "There's a clear need for more flexible, data-movement-focused technologies. Together with AdoreSys, we can help bring those capabilities to more customers across the region."

"As one of the world's fastest-moving semiconductor markets, succeeding in Asia requires innovating quickly," said KengSu Teoh, CEO of AdoreSys. "Our focus markets in HPC, data center and automotive increasingly demand a new generation of data-movement technology. Baya's software-driven approach is strongly aligned with our vision, helping customers explore and optimize advanced architectures faster and move more efficiently from concept to silicon."

Baya's WeaverPro software platform enables early architectural exploration and optimization, while its WeaveIP portfolio provides scalable, high-performance fabric IP for implementation. Together with AdoreSys' ASIC expertise and regional presence, the partnership enables customers to optimize data movement, performance and power while accelerating development of complex SoCs and multi-die systems and reducing design challenges. By combining architecture exploration, fabric technology and implementation expertise, Baya and AdoreSys aim to give customers a more efficient path from concept to silicon.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is a Series B semiconductor IP company pioneering software-defined, chiplet-ready fabric technology for AI, HPC, automotive and edge applications. Its WeaveIP fabric and WeaverPro software platform deliver a unified, protocol-agnostic interconnect solution purpose-built for the demands of next-generation AI systems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Baya Systems is backed by leading technology investors and has been recognized by Frost Sullivan for Technology Innovation Leadership in Semiconductor IP Interconnect Solutions. Learn more at bayasystems.com.

About AdoreSys

AdoreSys is a specialized semiconductor solutions provider delivering advanced ASIC design services, chiplet integration, and IP distribution. Headquartered in Singapore, AdoreSys serves enterprise clients across cloud compute, automotive, and AI sectors worldwide. Learn more at adoresys.com.sg.

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