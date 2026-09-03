TiVo appoints industry veteran Tal Bone as general manager of TiVo OS as platform continues momentum across Europe and global markets

TiVo Platform Technologies LLC ("TiVo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced significant enhancements to TiVo OS, its leading independent media platform, delivering new generative AI-powered content discovery experiences, expanded free streaming content, enhanced sports experiences, interactive commerce capabilities and platform optimizations that are expected to reduce costs for smart TV manufacturers.

TiVo also announced the appointment of Tal Bone as senior vice president and general manager of TiVo OS. Tal brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling global smart TV and entertainment platforms. Most recently, he served as vice president of global product and chief technology officer at VIDAA, Hisense's smart TV operating system, where he helped grow the platform to more than 40 million monthly active users worldwide. Prior to VIDAA, Tal led Fire TV product initiatives across Europe at Amazon and also served as co-founder and CEO of technology startup Remoty.

"As TiVo OS continues to expand across global markets, Tal's extensive experience building and scaling world-class TV platforms will be instrumental in accelerating our growth," said Geir Skaaden, chief products and services officer at Xperi. "Tal brings a unique combination of product vision, engineering expertise and deep industry relationships. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to further strengthening TiVo OS as the leading independent entertainment platform for consumers, content partners and device manufacturers."

"As the TV ecosystem evolves, consumers increasingly want a simpler, more intelligent way to discover and enjoy content, while manufacturers need greater flexibility, stronger economics and more control over their customer experience," said Tal Bone, senior vice president and general manager of TiVo OS. "TiVo OS is uniquely positioned to meet those needs. By combining AI-powered discovery, an open and independent platform strategy, expanded content offerings, and a highly efficient operating system architecture, we're creating the next generation of entertainment experiences that benefit viewers, partners, and the broader ecosystem."

As consumers face growing complexity across streaming services, live TV, sports and free content offerings, TiVo OS remains focused on delivering an open, content-first experience centered on discovery, personalization and choice. The latest innovations announced at IFA further strengthen TiVo OS's position as a leading independent entertainment platform, helping consumers find content more easily while enabling manufacturers, broadcasters, advertisers and content providers to reach audiences more effectively. Key updates include:

Expanded TiVo Channels offering

TiVo continues to grow its free streaming ecosystem through significant enhancements to TiVo Channels. The platform offers hundreds of new global and local FAST channels, expanding consumer choice while increasing engagement and viewership. TiVo has also refreshed the TiVo Channels experience with a redesigned program guide, a new mini guide for faster channel navigation and personalized content carousels that surface relevant programming at the right time, helping increase session duration and repeat viewing.

Enhanced live sports discovery

Recognizing the growing importance of live sports within the entertainment ecosystem, TiVo OS now delivers enhanced sports discovery across search, recommendations and the home screen. Fans can more easily discover, follow, and access live games and sporting events through improved surfacing of sports content and real-time event promotion directly within the TiVo OS experience.

DVB-I support expands broadcast access

TiVo OS now supports DVB-I, enabling broadcasters to deliver television content over the internet while simplifying access for consumers. The enhancement allows viewers to discover and watch local broadcast channels without requiring a traditional aerial or antenna, helping bridge the gap between traditional broadcast television and next-generation IP-based viewing experiences.

Lower costs and greater flexibility for device manufacturers

TiVo continues to invest heavily in platform efficiency, helping partners manage rising hardware costs without compromising user experience. Recent optimizations have significantly reduced the TiVo OS memory footprint, enabling deployment on devices with as little as 1 GB RAM and 4 GB eMMC. These improvements are designed to help reduce bill-of-material costs, allow for more efficient hardware configurations, and expand deployment opportunities across a wider range of smart TVs and connected entertainment devices.

Bringing interactive experiences to the TV screen

Through a partnership with IRCODE, TiVo OS now combines AI and computer vision technologies to recognize on-screen content and enable immediate viewer interaction. These capabilities unlock new opportunities for commerce, content discovery, advertising and companion experiences, allowing consumers to engage with content in entirely new ways while creating new monetization opportunities for partners.

New AI-powered discovery

TiVo will implement the soon-to-be released AI-powered discovery product, Agent TiVo, which is designed to enable consumers to navigate entertainment through natural conversation and help them discover content more intuitively and efficiently. Rather than relying on traditional keyword searches, viewers will be able to describe what they're looking for and receive personalized recommendations and guidance, creating a richer and more engaging content discovery experience.

To see the future of connected television in action, visit TiVo in hall 22, stand 134 at IFA Berlin.

About TiVo

TiVo Platform Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), is transforming the way people find, watch, and enjoy entertainment. Through its award-winning entertainment products and TV operating systems, TiVo delivers industry-leading content discovery, personalization, and viewer engagement experiences across connected TVs, pay TV platforms, streaming services, and consumer devices worldwide.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, TiVo) are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

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