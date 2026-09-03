Simpaisa and Tencent Cloud Collaborate on Strategic Cloud Transformation to Accelerate Infrastructure Optimization and Innovation

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic collaboration with Simpaisa, a fintech and digital payments company, to explore a large-scale cloud transformation aimed at optimizing infrastructure efficiency while supporting the operational, security and regulatory requirements of financial services applications.

Through the collaboration, Simpaisa is working with Tencent Cloud to assess a future-ready cloud environment spanning its broader fintech technology ecosystem and supporting infrastructure. The initiative is designed to support the company's long-term objective of improving infrastructure efficiency while maintaining the resilience, governance and reliability standards essential to its operations.

Driving Infrastructure Optimization and Cloud Transformation

As Simpaisa's business and technology footprint continues to expand, optimizing cloud infrastructure costs while maintaining the performance, reliability and security required for mission-critical fintech operations has become an increasingly important strategic priority. At the same time, the company must continue to safeguard sensitive financial and transaction data while meeting evolving operational and regulatory obligations.

To support these objectives, Simpaisa is working with Tencent Cloud to validate a target cloud architecture that can support its evolving operational and technology requirements. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's financial-grade infrastructure, integrated security capabilities, and technical expertise, the collaboration enables Simpaisa to assess a modern operating model designed to support future growth, operational resilience, and long-term innovation.

As part of the collaboration, Tencent Cloud is providing cloud infrastructure expertise, migration support, and architectural guidance to help validate the proposed target environment. The assessment spans compute workloads, Kubernetes-based applications, databases, messaging infrastructure, monitoring services, and security capabilities, including a proposed environment of more than 50 compute instances, over 50 Kubernetes pods, and multiple database technologies supporting Simpaisa's broader fintech platform.

The initiative also evaluates cloud-native security controls, enabling Simpaisa to assess security, compliance, and operational requirements alongside technical and business objectives. This approach helps ensure infrastructure optimization goals can be pursued without compromising security posture or regulatory obligations.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA, Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "As digital payments and financial services continue to evolve, fintech companies are increasingly looking for technology platforms that can support growth, operational efficiency, security, and regulatory obligations simultaneously. We are pleased to collaborate with Simpaisa as it explores its cloud transformation journey. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's infrastructure capabilities, financial-grade technology foundation and security expertise, we look forward to supporting Simpaisa in building a scalable and resilient technology environment that can support innovation and long-term growth in the digital financial services sector."

Saqlain Raza, Chief Technology Officer of Simpaisa, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Tencent Cloud on this strategic cloud transformation initiative. Tencent Cloud's financial-grade technology foundation, cloud infrastructure capabilities and security expertise provide us with a strong platform to evaluate new opportunities for infrastructure optimization, modernization and innovation. Through this collaboration, we look forward to strengthening our technology foundation and supporting the continued growth of our fintech business."

Beyond supporting Simpaisa's cloud transformation journey, the collaboration reflects the growing importance of cloud modernization across the fintech sector as organizations seek to optimize infrastructure efficiency while maintaining high standards of security, reliability and compliance. Tencent Cloud remains committed to supporting fintech companies with cloud technologies, security capabilities, and industry expertise that enable digital transformation, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Simpaisa Expands Market Presence in Saudi Arabia

The collaboration comes as Simpaisa continues to expand its market presence across key growth markets. Most recently, Simpaisa has expanded into Saudi Arabia through the incorporation of Simpaisa Arabia, a local entity established to offer the same suite of digital payment services to businesses and financial institutions in the Saudi market.

The Saudi Arabia expansion represents an important step in Simpaisa's broader regional growth strategy, extending its market presence and enabling the company to bring its payment collection and payout capabilities to customers in another key market in the region.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Simpaisa

At the crossroads of innovation and impact, Simpaisa pioneers secure, disruptive, and innovative technology infrastructure, amplifying financial inclusivity. They specialize in digital payments services, streamlining the collection of payments and distribution of payouts for our clients. By providing a seamless platform and single API integration, Simpaisa enables businesses to efficiently accept payments from their customers while ensuring secure and timely disbursement of funds to suppliers, partners, and stakeholders.

With customizable solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client, they optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow management, and foster growth for businesses across various industries. This seamless integration simplifies the payment process for merchants, eliminating the need for multiple bank accounts and disparate systems, while also enhancing the end-user experience with secure and streamlined transactions.

Registered in Singapore, Simpaisa leverages its expertise in the frontier markets of South Asia and North Africa. Through their cutting-edge payment solutions, they empower businesses and financial institutions to improve lives and support countless families, forging pathways to achieve seamless accessibility and economic prosperity. Simpaisa has also recently expanded its market presence into Saudi Arabia through its newly incorporated entity, Simpaisa Arabia, which offers the same suite of digital payment services to businesses and financial institutions in the Saudi market.

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