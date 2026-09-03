XTransfer Secures In-Principle Approval for Retail Payment Services Licence from UAE Central Bank

Strengthens Trade Connectivity Across the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is pleased to announce that it has secured in-principle approval for a Retail Payment Services Licence from the Central Bank of the UAE, marking another important milestone in the company's global regulatory expansion and growing presence in the Middle East.

Upon completing the pre-issuance conditions, the licence will enable XTransfer to serve mainland UAE clients and further expand its regulated B2B payment services in the country. Through this licence, XTransfer aims to support businesses engaged in international trade with compliant, secure and efficient payment solutions tailored to cross-border transactions.

The UAE is a key market in XTransfer's Middle East and Africa strategy. As a major regional trade and re-export hub, the UAE plays an important role in connecting Chinese trade with Africa and wider emerging markets. XTransfer's presence in the UAE will further strengthen its ability to support trade flows between China, the Middle East, and Africa, providing businesses with more accessible and reliable cross-border payment services.

"Receiving conditional approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is a key milestone for XTransfer's global regulatory expansion," said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer. "The UAE is one of the world's most important trade hubs and an essential gateway between Asia, the Middle East and Africa. This approval reinforces our confidence in the UAE market and its long-term growth potential across the region."

Following successful licensing across major trade hubs in Asia and Europe, the UAE licence marks another important milestone in XTransfer's international regulatory roadmap and reflects the company's growing presence in the Middle East. XTransfer will continue to invest in regulated markets and strengthen its payment infrastructure to support SMEs and trading businesses participating in cross-border commerce.

- End -

About XTransfer

XTransfer is the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 1,000,000 registered SMEs globally.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtransfer-secures-in-principle-approval-for-retail-payment-services-licence-from-uae-central-bank-302868544.html