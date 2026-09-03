Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Holcim has launched a new calcined clay production line at its Cížkovice plant, the first of its kind in the Czech Republic. The facility will enable the supply of 580 000 tons of ECOPlanet low-carbon cement to customers every year.
With an annual capacity of more than 115 000 tons of calcined clay - sourced from Holcim's local quarry - the line uses patented technology to partially replace clinker in the kiln with calcined clay, reducing the cement's carbon footprint by around 30%, with no compromise in performance.
The Cížkovice line is Holcim Czech Republic's largest ever investment at approximately CZK 1 billion (CHF 40 million), with CZK 330 million (CHF 13 million) funded by the nation's Modernization Fund of the Ministry of the Environment.
Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic: "This project is proof that Czech industry can be modern, competitive and environmentally responsible at the same time. This is exactly the kind of investment our country needs. It combines technological innovation, the use of domestic resources and investments in the future."
Xavier Guesnu, Holcim Region Head Central and East Europe: "The commissioning of this new calcined clay line is an important step for Holcim to scale up next generation ECOPlanet low-carbon cement as an innovative solution to meet our customers' most ambitious goals, as the leading partner for sustainable construction."
Holcim is scaling calcined clay across the world, as it expands its sustainable offering as part of its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. The new Cížkovice line follows the 2023 opening of Holcim's Saint-Pierre-la-Cour plant in France, as Europe's first dedicated calcined clay line, and the commissioning of a major new line in Guayaquil, Ecuador in 2025.
About Holcim
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End of Media Release
2392950 03.09.2026 CET/CEST