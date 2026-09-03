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WKN: A41CA3 | ISIN: BE0974499312 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q7
München
02.09.26 | 09:15
15,350 Euro
-0,32 % -0,050
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGYVISION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGYVISION NV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EnergyVision nv: EnergyVision accelerates growth in its home market in H1 2026

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyVision (ENRGY:BB), a renewable energy and electric charging company, delivered strong growth in the first half of 2026, driven by the continued expansion of its activities in Belgium.

Revenue increased 57.0% to €98.1 million, while underlying EBITDA rose 45.2% to €22.8 million and net profit grew 53.3% to €6.9 million. Growth was supported by the expansion of EnergyVision's residential customer base, renewable energy portfolio and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

The solar portfolio reached 154.9 MWp and the wind portfolio 37.4 MW. The number of charging points increased by 60.4% year-on-year to 4,120. Customer satisfaction remained strong, with a Net Promoter Score of 43 and a Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Based on its strong first-half performance, EnergyVision raised its 2026 underlying EBITDA growth target from at least 30% to 35%. The company expects underlying EBITDA to grow by at least 40% in 2027, with more than 90% of expected 2027 underlying EBITDA already secured through existing contracts, volumes and production assets.

The unaudited interim financial statements and full press release are available at: https://investors.energyvision.be/en/reports-presentations

Bloomberg - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY:BB

ISIN: BE0974499312

Yahoo Finance - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY.BR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energyvision-accelerates-growth-in-its-home-market-in-h1-2026-302868005.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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