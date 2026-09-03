EnergyVision nv: EnergyVision accelerates growth in its home market in H1 2026

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyVision (ENRGY:BB), a renewable energy and electric charging company, delivered strong growth in the first half of 2026, driven by the continued expansion of its activities in Belgium.

Revenue increased 57.0% to €98.1 million, while underlying EBITDA rose 45.2% to €22.8 million and net profit grew 53.3% to €6.9 million. Growth was supported by the expansion of EnergyVision's residential customer base, renewable energy portfolio and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

The solar portfolio reached 154.9 MWp and the wind portfolio 37.4 MW. The number of charging points increased by 60.4% year-on-year to 4,120. Customer satisfaction remained strong, with a Net Promoter Score of 43 and a Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Based on its strong first-half performance, EnergyVision raised its 2026 underlying EBITDA growth target from at least 30% to 35%. The company expects underlying EBITDA to grow by at least 40% in 2027, with more than 90% of expected 2027 underlying EBITDA already secured through existing contracts, volumes and production assets.

The unaudited interim financial statements and full press release are available at: https://investors.energyvision.be/en/reports-presentations

Bloomberg - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY:BB

ISIN: BE0974499312

Yahoo Finance - Euronext Brussels: ENRGY.BR

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