Nokia Oyj: Nokia and BeeHealthy bring network-based verification to digital healthcare

Press Release

Nokia and BeeHealthy bring network-based verification to digital healthcare



Nokia's Network as Code platform replaces SMS one-time passcodes, provides seamless, secure access to BeeHealthy, a software platform used by healthcare providers to deliver services across Europe and the Middle East.

The collaboration creates a new, monetizable enterprise use case for operators and continues the marketplace momentum around programmable networks.

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a commercial agreement with BeeHealthy, a leading digital healthcare platform, to integrate Nokia's Network as Code technology into the consumer-facing applications BeeHealthy provides to care providers and insurers. The collaboration enables network-based verification that replaces SMS one-time passcodes with a simpler, more secure way for patients to access digital healthcare services on their mobile devices.

Owned by Mehiläinen, one of Europe's leading private healthcare providers, BeeHealthy offers a configurable, white-label SaaS platform used by healthcare and veterinary care providers, social-care organizations and insurers in countries such as Finland, Sweden, Germany, Estonia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Nokia's Network as Code brings together operator networks into a single, developer-friendly platform, allowing enterprises to access trusted network capabilities at scale and embed them directly into their apps.

The agreement makes BeeHealthy the first healthcare-sector commercial customer for Nokia's Network as Code platform. For operators, it represents a new, monetizable enterprise use case for network APIs, and it continues the commercial momentum shown at MWC26, where Nokia announced a growing list of new and expanded partnerships in the field.

"This collaboration shows how Network as Code turns network capabilities into commercial services that create value across the ecosystem - for enterprises, for the operators whose networks power them, and now for a regulated industry like healthcare, which places rigorous demands on security, privacy, and trust," said Shkumbin Hamiti, VP, Network Monetization Platform at Nokia. "As we've shown with similar deployments, this is a model that is equally applicable across other sectors, from finance and mobility to digital commerce."

Network APIs in the BeeHealthy platform

Using Network as Code, BeeHealthy will replace SMS one-time passcodes with a seamless number verification system at log-in and booking - one that operates silently in the background and requires no manual effort from users. The result is a faster, more secure experience that typically takes less than a second.

"Digital healthcare depends on making access both simple and secure. By integrating Nokia's network-based verification into our platform, we can give customers a faster, more seamless experience while strengthening trust for the providers and insurers we serve," said Oskari Eskola, CEO at BeeHealthy.

In addition to Number Verification, other Network as Code APIs being embedded into BeeHealthy's patient and professional apps include SIM Swap/Number Recycling to help prevent account takeover fraud and keep customer registries up to date; Location Verification to support appointment-management use cases and reduce missed appointments; and KYC Match to validate a new user's identity against trusted network data during onboarding in select markets. The companies are also exploring further Network as Code capabilities such as Quality on Demand to support premium, latency-sensitive healthcare services like video consultations.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web page: Network as Code

Web page: BeeHealthy

Web page: About the Number Verification API (Network as Code developer portal)

Web page: About the Number Verification API (GSMA)

Video: BeeHealthy and Nokia: Secure Healthcare Innovation Powered by Network as Code - YouTube

Blog: Silent Verification, Seamless Login

Press release: Nokia expands Network as Code ecosystem, advances API-based agentic AI with Google Cloud MWC26

About Nokia

Nokia is the world's leading provider of network technology and enables a new era of artificial intelligence. We are developing the networks of the future that connect people, devices and intelligence. Our network solutions span fixed and mobile networks, as well as IP, optical, core, and data center networks. Our secure, AI-native network infrastructure enables the application and utilization of AI on a global scale.

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