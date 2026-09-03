Huawei Unveils Next-Gen Flagship Products at "Chase the Wild" Global Innovative Product Launch Event in Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei kicked off its "Chase the Wild" global innovative product launch event on September 2 at SHOWPALAST Munich, Germany. Huawei unveiled a sweeping portfolio of new flagship devices across four key categories: smart wearables, tablets, smartphones, and audio. The event underscored Huawei's commitment to seamlessly integrating intelligent technology into everyday life, empowering users to pursue their passions with freedom and vitality.

Wild is chill vitality-to gallop freely, to venture boldly. Wild is tech for all-an invisible power beside you. Wild is the spark of passion, joy, and untamed self-expression. The company emphasized that its latest products are designed to become natural extensions of the users' lives, whether they are exploring the outdoors, documenting their adventures, or unlocking new creative potential.

Taking center stage, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series redefines the sports smartwatch category with comprehensive upgrades across design, outdoor sports capabilities, health management, and battery life. The Series features the new EasyCross strap. The GT 7 model is available in 46 mm and 41 mm editions with eight color options, while the GT 7 Pro offers three colorways and incorporates a nano-tech ceramic bezel and titanium alloy middle frame for enhanced durability. For sports enthusiasts, the GT 7 Series introduces industry-first wrist-based turn detection and G-Force detection, alongside new indoor snow sports mode and outdoor ski mapping covering more than 3,000 resorts worldwide. Cycling features now include route planning for climbing, slope alerts, and sharp-turn warnings. On the health front, the upgraded Health Insights offers new features like Physical Readiness scoring and smart health analysis, delivering clearer, more actionable wellness recommendations.

After a one-year hiatus, the all-round smart flagship HUAWEI WATCH 6 Series makes its European comeback. Highlighting high-intelligence design, advanced workout modes, and AI-driven workout analysis, the watch supports independent calling, navigation, and payment functions. Enhanced Health Glance[i], Health Insights[ii], and Healthy Living features[iii] make proactive health management more intuitive than ever.

Huawei also officially launched the HUAWEI WATCH D3, a next-generation blood pressure monitor that has secured European CE-MDR medical certification. The device now supports pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurement, along with smart blood pressure measurement reminders, delivering more comprehensive wrist-based blood pressure management. This marks a significant step forward for Huawei in the field of digital health management.

For productivity and creativity, Huawei introduced the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12-inch, a flagship tablet measuring just 4.7 mm thin and weighing 454 grams. It features a 12-inch flexible OLED PaperMatte Display, paired with AI speech-to-text conversion, AI handwriting enhancement, and stylus air gestures, enabling users to create effortlessly anytime, anywhere. In terms of audio devices, Huawei launched the HUAWEI FreeBuds Neo Series, engineered for the modern lifestyle, with a fresh design and immersive sound. In smartphones, the HUAWEI nova 16s series made its debut, delivering a refreshed experience highlighted by exceptional portrait photography capabilities.

To close the event, Huawei announced the global opening of its "GoPaint" Worldwide Creating Activity 2026, which this year adds a new "Easy Creation" category to encourage broader participation in artistic expression. Huawei reaffirmed its ongoing mission to serve global consumers with cutting-edge innovation, exploring how technology can become an ever-present companion in the pursuit of passion and discovery.

[i] The feature is not intended for medical use. Results are for reference only, and should not be used as a basis for medical diagnosis, or treatment. [ii] The feature is not intended for medical use. Results are for reference only, and should not be used as a basis for medical diagnosis, or treatment.

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