Sungrow Deepens Long-Term Commitment to Egypt with New Energy Storage Facility

CAIRO, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sungrow launched its energy storage manufacturing facility in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone, with a planned annual production capacity of 10 GWh and operations set to begin in June 2027. The facility's initial production will support the Sustainable Energy Valley project in Egypt's Minya Governorate, jointly developed by the Egyptian government and Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec. Sungrow will supply 4 GWh of energy storage systems, helping advance Egypt's renewable energy infrastructure.

Building on its long-standing presence in Egypt, Sungrow recently supported commissioning of the Abydos Phase II solar-plus-storage project in Aswan Governorate, supplying 1.2 GW of PV capacity and 720 MWh of energy storage. Once fully operational, the project will become Africa's largest single-site integrated solar-plus-storage project, further demonstrating Sungrow's contribution to Egypt's clean energy transition.

"By establishing localized manufacturing capabilities, Sungrow is boosting delivery efficiency and enabling faster, more responsive support for renewable energy projects across the Middle East and Africa," said Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow. "We firmly believe that successful localization goes beyond a manufacturing facility. By working closely with local companies and stakeholders, further deepening local supply chain collaboration, we seek to accelerate Egypt's clean energy transition. We will share our renewable energy expertise and technologies, nurture local talent, and help unlock Egypt's full potential as Africa's leading renewable energy hub."

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