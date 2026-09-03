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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Sungrow Deepens Long-Term Commitment to Egypt with New Energy Storage Facility

CAIRO, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sungrow launched its energy storage manufacturing facility in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone, with a planned annual production capacity of 10 GWh and operations set to begin in June 2027. The facility's initial production will support the Sustainable Energy Valley project in Egypt's Minya Governorate, jointly developed by the Egyptian government and Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec. Sungrow will supply 4 GWh of energy storage systems, helping advance Egypt's renewable energy infrastructure.

Building on its long-standing presence in Egypt, Sungrow recently supported commissioning of the Abydos Phase II solar-plus-storage project in Aswan Governorate, supplying 1.2 GW of PV capacity and 720 MWh of energy storage. Once fully operational, the project will become Africa's largest single-site integrated solar-plus-storage project, further demonstrating Sungrow's contribution to Egypt's clean energy transition.

"By establishing localized manufacturing capabilities, Sungrow is boosting delivery efficiency and enabling faster, more responsive support for renewable energy projects across the Middle East and Africa," said Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow. "We firmly believe that successful localization goes beyond a manufacturing facility. By working closely with local companies and stakeholders, further deepening local supply chain collaboration, we seek to accelerate Egypt's clean energy transition. We will share our renewable energy expertise and technologies, nurture local talent, and help unlock Egypt's full potential as Africa's leading renewable energy hub."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-deepens-long-term-commitment-to-egypt-with-new-energy-storage-facility-302868615.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.