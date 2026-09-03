HONG KONG, Sept 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - IntroductionAccording to Duiba Group's interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, its AI short drama business has generated revenue of RMB 223 million since its launch in January, accounting for 51.2% of the company's total revenue. Fueled by this powerful new growth engine, the company recorded total revenue of RMB 435 million, up 24.3% year on year. Its gross profit rose 30% year on year to RMB 74.54 million, with the gross profit margin improving to 17.1%, while the loss narrowed 5.2% year on year to RMB 25.33 million. Overall, the company demonstrated strong momentum in both revenue growth and profitability improvement.RMB 40 Billion Size and 600 Million Users: the AI Short Drama Market is Entering the Era of 'Industrial Revolution'In recent years, the AI short drama business has emerged as one of the few segments in the content industry witnessing high incremental growth. According to the latest research report from Zhongtai Securities, a leading Chinese securities firm, the overall AI short drama market size is expected to exceed RMB 40 billion in 2026, representing growth of more than 138% year on year, with the core and general user base expanding to exceed 600 million in the first six months. Content supply is also increasing at a remarkable pace. In the first half of the year, 222,000 AI short dramas were released on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, generating more than 515.7 billion incremental views.Yet the sheer volume of content also means intensifying competition. In the first six months of the year, only 0.48% of newly released AI short dramas on Douyin became viral hits that garnered over 100 million views. This suggests that content creation is no longer the sole decisive competitive advantage; success increasingly depends on a company's ability to combine 'AI industrialization, traffic algorithms and commercialization'.This is precisely the core advantage that has enabled Duiba Group to rise to the top among Hong Kong-listed peers in such a short time since tapping into the AI short drama market.Real Value in Performance Data: High Growth and Strong SustainabilityFor investors, operating data remains the ultimate indicator of whether a company can sustain growth throughout an industry cycle.According to Duiba Group's interim results, the company released 74 hit dramas that each generated over 10 million views, including 13 with over 100 million views. Six new hit dramas with over 100 million views were launched in a single month, and the highest views for a single drama exceeded 1.04 billion. Moreover, business revenue in June more than doubled month on month.These figures suggest that Duiba Group's growth is not dependent on a handful of breakout titles or temporary traffic spikes but stems from its simultaneous enhancement of content generation and supply efficiency, as well as commercialization efficiency. Its performance demonstrates the strong growth potential and sustainability of the AI short drama business model.For Duiba Group, the AI short drama business is no longer an exploration of a single business for incremental growth. It is reshaping the company's overall business structure and also serving as a critical factor in how investors assess the company's future value.Core Competitive Moats: Dominant Advantage with Advertising Traffic Expertise and Transformation Powered by Full-chain AI IndustrializationMore than 360,000 short and mini dramas went online in the first half of 2026, representing an elevenfold increase over the full year of 2025. Against this backdrop of explosive content supply, the channel distribution capability has become a critical factor shaping the landscape of industry competition. Duiba Group's rapid rise has been underpinned by its decade-long expertise in traffic operations and its strength in advertising systems.First, its deep-rooted expertise in advertising traffic operations provides an overwhelming advantage in channel distribution. With years of experience in the Internet and digital advertising industry, Duiba Group has built mature infrastructure and core capabilities spanning traffic operations, advertising systems and data algorithms. Upon entering the AI short drama market, the company has rapidly leveraged these capabilities across distribution and commercialization. By analyzing user preferences with data and enhancing distribution efficiency through algorithms, it can feed market insights back into content production, creating an evolving cycle of content generation, distribution and monetization, as well as iteration and optimization.Second, full-chain AI industrialization reshapes content production efficiency. Rather than merely applying AI to a single stage of production, Duiba Group has integrated the power across the entire workflow, covering theme selection, planning, scriptwriting, character development, scene generation, video production and final quality control of finished productions. This turns the traditional creative process, which relies heavily on human creative experience, into a standardized, intelligent and scalable production system. It has therefore established a brand new production paradigm for the content industry-one that can produce hit dramas repeatedly with extreme efficiency. In the first six months of the year, Duiba Group released 74 hit dramas with over 10 million views, 13 of which surpassed 100 million views. This serves as solid evidence of the company's ability to produce hit dramas repeatedly-hit dramas are less a matter of chance than the stable output of a robust industrialization system. In addition, combining its channel distribution strength, Duiba Group has fully leveraged traffic distribution to maximize total commercial returns.Advertising expertise enhances traffic and commercialization efficiency, while AI industrialization boosts content supply efficiency. Leveraging its unique mastery of traffic operations and, more importantly, industrialization, Duiba Group has outclassed traditional content companies in both efficiency and precision of content production. Furthermore, by deeply embedding AI throughout the entire value chain, Duiba Group has been driving a fundamental shift in the AI short drama sector since its entry. Going forward, the competition will no longer center on who can produce the next breakout hit the fastest, but on the capacity to consistently deliver high-quality content that can be monetized at large scale, at lower marginal costs and faster iteration speed. That is to say, the AI short drama sector is transitioning from 'chance-based creation' to a 'predictable system.'ConclusionDuiba Group is continuously strengthening its full-chain AI industrialization system and leveraging economies of scale. As AI continues to reshape the content industry, the company is pioneering a new development paradigm that could bring ultimate efficiency, end-to-end commercialization and sustainable growth. As a top AI short drama player among Hong Kong-listed companies, Duiba Group is well positioned to further expand its business scale, strengthen its core competitive moats and capture the benefits of large-scale operations-and to achieve overall profitability milestones in the near future.Source: Duiba Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.