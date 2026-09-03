On Tuesday, Brazil's Federal Senate approved Bill 278/2026, establishing the Special Taxation Regime for Data Center Services (Redata). The text, approved without substantive changes to the version passed by the Chamber of Deputies, now goes to the president for sanction. Among the conditions for accessing the tax benefits, data centers must meet their contracted electricity demand through supply agreements or self-generation using renewable or low-emission energy sources. The Senate's amendment was primarily a change in wording. The text replaced "clean or renewable sources" with "renewable ...

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