India's digital economy is entering a phase in which computing growth and power infrastructure can no longer be planned separately. Artificial intelligence, cloud services, digital payments and data localisation are increasing demand for computing capacity, while data centres are becoming larger and more power intensive. India illustrates the scale of this shift. Data-centre capacity increased fourfold from about 375 MW in 2020 to around 1,500 MW by 2025. The Economic Survey 2025-26 cites industry estimates of around 4 GW by 2030. The IEA also expects India's electricity demand to grow by an ...

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