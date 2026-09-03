Based on industry surveys, shortages in critical energy transition occupations, can be improved with better employment strategies and culture, as well as addressing insufficient skills development to meet the pace of change. Powering Skills Organisation's (PSO's) estimated target of 42,000 new qualified workers being required, has found workforce pressures beyond the demands of an energy transition now top heavy with rapid growth in artifiical intelligence (AI) data centre developments, is at risk of being derailed by skilled worker shortages. Australia-headquartered energy sector workforce ...

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