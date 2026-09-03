Commure Ambient AI Achieves Class I Certification and MHRA Registration

AI-Powered Clinical Documentation Self-Certified for Immediate UK and EU Deployment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure today announced that Commure Ambient AI, its widely deployed AI clinical documentation platform, is CE-marked as Class I medical device software under EU MDR 2017/745 and registered with the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) under the Medical Devices Regulations 2002. In response to significant demand from health systems across the region, the platform is now commercially available across the UK and Europe.

Commure Ambient AI turns clinician-patient conversations into structured clinical documentation in real time, taking on one of healthcare's most persistent burdens. Clinicians review and sign off on every note before it enters the Electronic Patient Record.

Under MDR Rule 11, Commure Ambient AI qualifies as Class I because it drafts clinical documentation rather than informing diagnostic or therapeutic decisions, with clinicians reviewing and signing every note. The product is used in more than 50 countries and powers more than 40 million annualized appointments in the US alone for leading health systems including HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare.

"Regulatory compliance is fundamental to how we build at Commure," said Dan Warner, President at Commure. "Healthcare's biggest challenges are global, but solving them requires a deeply local approach. Ambient AI's Class I status reflects our commitment to delivering transformative technology in a way that meets the regulatory and clinical standards of every market we serve."

The platform's technical file includes comprehensive clinical evaluation, hazard analysis under ISO 14971, and usability testing under IEC 62366-1. Ambient AI integrates with 60+ EHR systems and is built with enterprise-grade information governance controls aligned with UK GDPR and NHS Digital guidelines. The solution is available with UK data residency, designed specifically for the NHS procurement environment.

The regulatory milestone supports Commure's broader enterprise healthcare platform, which integrates ambient documentation, AI agents, and revenue cycle automation on a single AI-native architecture.

About Commure

Commure is a leading healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for AI-powered healthcare. Commure partners with 500+ health systems and practices to transform how care is delivered and operated, combining enterprise technology with hands-on Forward Deployed Engineering. Its technology integrates deeply into workflows and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Commure.com.