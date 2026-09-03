DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.7900 GBP2.3950 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.6850 GBP2.3100 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.7291 GBP2.3425

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,858,818 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,139 2.7300 XDUB 08:03:29 00030978374TRDU0 120 2.7300 XDUB 08:03:29 00030978373TRDU0 1,314 2.7800 XDUB 08:06:23 00030978388TRDU0 1,221 2.7600 XDUB 08:18:29 00030978452TRDU0 637 2.7550 XDUB 08:18:39 00030978455TRDU0 621 2.7550 XDUB 08:18:39 00030978454TRDU0 1,344 2.7600 XDUB 08:30:36 00030978539TRDU0 1,281 2.7650 XDUB 08:48:47 00030978635TRDU0 1,316 2.7600 XDUB 08:48:47 00030978636TRDU0 1,220 2.7750 XDUB 08:56:10 00030978663TRDU0 1,279 2.7900 XDUB 08:57:27 00030978668TRDU0 43 2.7600 XDUB 09:01:33 00030978686TRDU0 1,222 2.7600 XDUB 09:01:33 00030978685TRDU0 1,375 2.7350 XDUB 09:23:58 00030978794TRDU0 1,237 2.7250 XDUB 09:33:28 00030978815TRDU0 1,225 2.7250 XDUB 09:33:28 00030978814TRDU0 618 2.7450 XDUB 09:49:19 00030978842TRDU0 916 2.7450 XDUB 09:49:19 00030978841TRDU0 1,313 2.7450 XDUB 09:59:56 00030978881TRDU0 1,289 2.7450 XDUB 09:59:56 00030978880TRDU0 1,493 2.7350 XDUB 10:00:12 00030978883TRDU0 762 2.7250 XDUB 10:21:37 00030978929TRDU0 488 2.7250 XDUB 10:21:37 00030978928TRDU0 1,239 2.7400 XDUB 10:36:06 00030978975TRDU0 610 2.7400 XDUB 10:44:58 00030979032TRDU0 707 2.7400 XDUB 10:44:58 00030979031TRDU0 2,258 2.7350 XDUB 10:48:00 00030979044TRDU0 1,188 2.7400 XDUB 11:04:59 00030979122TRDU0 1,167 2.7350 XDUB 11:05:01 00030979124TRDU0 190 2.7400 XDUB 11:29:47 00030979177TRDU0 1,012 2.7400 XDUB 11:29:47 00030979176TRDU0 1,236 2.7400 XDUB 11:39:09 00030979189TRDU0 175 2.7400 XDUB 11:39:09 00030979188TRDU0 403 2.7400 XDUB 11:50:17 00030979219TRDU0 776 2.7400 XDUB 11:50:17 00030979218TRDU0 1,458 2.7350 XDUB 11:54:11 00030979223TRDU0 1,278 2.7450 XDUB 12:11:31 00030979246TRDU0 1,261 2.7450 XDUB 12:11:31 00030979245TRDU0 1,325 2.7400 XDUB 12:11:33 00030979249TRDU0 1,278 2.7400 XDUB 12:11:33 00030979248TRDU0 1,199 2.7550 XDUB 12:50:09 00030979329TRDU0 1,229 2.7550 XDUB 12:59:38 00030979335TRDU0 1,244 2.7550 XDUB 12:59:38 00030979334TRDU0 1,166 2.7550 XDUB 13:15:51 00030979357TRDU0 1,242 2.7500 XDUB 13:18:39 00030979369TRDU0 2,456 2.7500 XDUB 13:47:25 00030979423TRDU0 3,783 2.7500 XDUB 13:47:25 00030979422TRDU0 1,405 2.7400 XDUB 13:53:16 00030979429TRDU0 235 2.7400 XDUB 14:01:48 00030979452TRDU0 1,233 2.7400 XDUB 14:12:31 00030979464TRDU0 1,028 2.7350 XDUB 14:14:10 00030979469TRDU0 347 2.7350 XDUB 14:14:10 00030979470TRDU0 491 2.7350 XDUB 14:25:55 00030979483TRDU0 3,672 2.7350 XDUB 14:31:12 00030979508TRDU0 1,181 2.7350 XDUB 14:31:12 00030979506TRDU0 1,209 2.7300 XDUB 14:31:12 00030979509TRDU0 1,261 2.7200 XDUB 14:39:37 00030979558TRDU0 1,349 2.7150 XDUB 14:50:52 00030979705TRDU0 1,247 2.7100 XDUB 14:54:10 00030979742TRDU0 1,224 2.7100 XDUB 14:54:10 00030979741TRDU0 1,206 2.7100 XDUB 14:54:10 00030979740TRDU0 1,361 2.7050 XDUB 15:04:53 00030979790TRDU0 2,684 2.7050 XDUB 15:04:53 00030979789TRDU0 1,262 2.7000 XDUB 15:12:49 00030979813TRDU0 2,523 2.7050 XDUB 15:22:06 00030979883TRDU0 986 2.7050 XDUB 15:22:06 00030979882TRDU0 360 2.7050 XDUB 15:22:06 00030979881TRDU0 1,303 2.7000 XDUB 15:31:45 00030979900TRDU0 1,231 2.7000 XDUB 15:31:45 00030979899TRDU0 1,222 2.6950 XDUB 15:41:47 00030979931TRDU0 1,190 2.6950 XDUB 15:41:47 00030979930TRDU0 549 2.6950 XDUB 15:50:15 00030979962TRDU0

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September 03, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)