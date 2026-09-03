Mitrade Group: CFD Broker Mitrade EU Introduces Excess-of-Loss Insurance Protection for Its Clients

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade has arranged additional insolvency insurance for eligible clients onboarded under its CySEC licence. The initiative reflects a broader focus on strengthening client confidence and investor protection.

This excess-of-loss policy supplements protections CySEC already mandates. CySEC-authorised investment firms are required to segregate client funds and contribute to the Investor Compensation Fund. Beyond those statutory safeguards, Mitrade EU Limited's discretionary insurance coverage has been arranged through Lloyd's of London and funded by Mitrade. It is automatically available to eligible clients without an opt-in requirement or additional client charge.

Should Mitrade EU Limited become insolvent, the policy may cover eligible claims, subject to its terms, conditions and exclusions, up to a maximum aggregate amount of €1 million across all claims combined. It does not cover trading losses or losses caused by market movements.

"Regulation sets the baseline; we decide how much further to go for clients," said Timur Konsky, CEO of Mitrade EU. "That is why we put additional insurance in place with Lloyd's of London. Our approach is to identify where clients can be protected and take steps to reduce those risks. Transparency and safety should not be marketing language; they should be demonstrated through the safeguards a broker chooses to put in place. We want our clients to judge us by our actions, and this policy is another concrete example of that commitment."

Mitrade EU's excess-of-loss insurance cover takes effect from 1 September 2026.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a CFD trading platform operating in eligible EEA markets through Mitrade EU Limited, a CySEC-authorised investment firm (CIF438/23). Other legally separate entities within the international group are independently authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions by ASIC (AFSL398528), CIMA (SIB1612446), FSCA (FSP54842), FSC (GB20025791), and CMA (20200000397).

Globally, the brand connects 7M+ traders to 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, ETFs and more. The platform is designed to provide fast execution, flexible leverage on a per-position basis, competitive spreads and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu for more information.

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