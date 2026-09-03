NSW's Fourth-Largest City Makes Its Move: Investing Platform Spotlights Wollongong's Health Precinct Plan and 20,500-Job Target

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Investing Platform, the home of brand-new property in Australia, is turning its spotlight on Wollongong, the fourth-largest urban area in New South Wales by population, where the NSW Government has finalised a 25-year strategy for the Wollongong Health Precinct and will lead a rezoning of the 50-hectare precinct to unlock up to 1,000 new homes and 10,000 new jobs. The rezoning proposal is expected to be exhibited for public feedback later in 2026, building on $21.9 million committed to upgrade Wollongong Public Hospital and a further $220 million earmarked for its future expansion and redevelopment.

The precinct is planned as a hub for health, research and education. It follows five other state-led rezonings across the Illawarra Shoalhaven, in Shellharbour, Nowra, Kiama and Bellambi, which together could unlock more than 9,000 additional homes. On 31 July, the Government released the draft Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Plan, a 20- year plan on public exhibition until 28 September 2026, which sets goals of 117,000 more homes and more than 101,000 new jobs across a region expected to gain 161,000 people by 2046. The draft Plan focuses around 80 per cent of the region's housing growth on key urban centres such as Wollongong, and identifies Port Kembla and the Wollongong Health Precinct among the key locations to drive employment.

The city's own targets are just as direct. The NSW Government has set Wollongong a housing target of 9,200 new homes by 2029. Wollongong City Council's Economic Development Strategy 2025-2035, endorsed in December 2025 after the city met its previous 10-year jobs target in just six years, doubles that jobs target to 20,500 net new jobs by 2035.

The market backdrop is moving too. Property researcher OpenAgent reported Wollongong unit rents up 6.6 per cent year on year to a median of $650 per week as at August 2026, with a median unit price of around $768,000. The ABS puts the Wollongong Significant Urban Area at more than 322,000 people as at June 2025, and its 2021 Census counts rank the area fourth among the state's Significant Urban Areas, behind Sydney, Newcastle Maitland (508,437) and the Central Coast (343,180), with Wollongong at 305,691. Forecaster .id records the local government area at 219,141 residents in 2023, and the city is anchored by the University of Wollongong, Wollongong Hospital and the TAFE NSW Illawarra Institute. These figures are third-party market data and government or demographic forecasts, attributed to their sources, and are not a forecast of investment returns.

"Wollongong has spent a decade being called Sydney's quiet neighbour, and the label no longer fits," said Adnan Tanveer, co-founder and Managing Director of Investing Platform. "A state-led rezoning around its hospital, a 9,200-home target and a council that beat its last jobs goal four years early. This is a city making its move, and as the home of brand-new property, our job is to put cities like this in front of Australians." "Every Illawarra conversation starts with lifestyle and ends with the numbers," said Adam Newman, co-founder of Investing Platform. "Six state-led rezonings across one corridor tell you where the state is directing its effort. Wollongong is the anchor of that story."

Investing Platform currently lists brand-new apartment stock in Wollongong, open to all investors, with full precinct data and project documents available at www.investingplatform.com.au.

About Investing Platform

Investing Platform is the home of brand-new property in Australia. Co-founded by Adnan Tanveer and Adam Newman, the platform lists brand-new residential property across New South Wales and Victoria, open to all

investors, alongside managed funds and private market opportunities available to qualifying wholesale and sophisticated investors. Investing Platform is an aggregator service.

Media contact

PR Team for Investing Platform

info@investingplatform.com.au

Disclaimer

Investing Platform is an aggregator service only. We do not hold client funds, securities, or investments. We do not provide personal financial advice. Financial product investments are made directly with the fund issuer and require wholesale investor verification under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Residential property opportunities are referrals to third-party aggregators, are not regulated as financial products under either licence referenced in this notice, and are open to all investors.

Investing Platform is a trading name of Figure 8 Capital Pty Ltd (ABN 49 681 113 100), a Corporate Authorised Representative (No. 001311723) of Alpha Node Advisors Pty Ltd (ACN 154 320 000, AFSL 416956) and of Mondari Capital Group Pty Ltd (AFSL 294138). Managed investment scheme general advice and dealing is conducted under AFSL 416956. Securities andHVL Hotels-related investments are conducted under AFSL 294138through Figure 8 Capital Pty Ltd (CAR No. 001311723).

Property is not a financial product. No guarantees are made regarding future performance or returns. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. All investments carry risk, including the loss of capital. This release is general information only and does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. Any reference to negative gearing or other taxtreatment is general in nature only and is not taxadvice. Seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making any decision.

Investing Platform · Media Release · 3 September 2026 www.investingplatform.com.au

SOURCE: Investing Platform

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nsws-fourth-largest-city-makes-its-move-investing-platform-spotl-1216197