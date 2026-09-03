Ascentiz Brings H + K to IFA 2026, Showcasing the World's First Modular Exoskeleton Platform

One wearable base, interchangeable joint modules and an open platform underneath.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentiz is bringing its H and K modules to IFA 2026, showcasing the world's first modular exoskeleton platform: one shared Exo-Belt, interchangeable joint modules and an open software platform designed to expand over time.

Ascentiz-H focuses on hip propulsion for walking, climbing, running and faster-paced movement. Ascentiz-K brings Adaptive Knee Augmentation, combining dynamic knee assistance with sustained active support and load management across flat ground, stairs, climbs and descents. Both use Adaptive Motion Intelligence to recognize changing movement conditions and adjust assistance in real time within the user-selected mode.

Why modular

As consumer exoskeletons move toward multi-joint assistance, the category faces an architectural choice: integrate every capability into one fixed full-leg device, or build a shared platform that can be configured around different movement needs.

"We chose modularity because people do not move in one way or need the same assistance all the time," said Cody Kou, Vice President of Ascentiz. "Different activities place different demands on the hips and knees. We believe wearable robotics should evolve with those needs, rather than lock every capability into one fixed device. Our goal is to build a platform that can keep gaining new capabilities over time, rather than asking users to start over with each new generation."

At the center is the Exo-Belt, which carries the battery, controller and algorithms. It can host H, K or both together, with modules swapped by hand in seconds through the MOLLE quick-release structure. H drives the wearer forward and upward, while K adds adaptive knee assistance, support and controlled braking where knee load and impact increase.

BodyOS: the foundation for what comes next

Running beneath the hardware is BodyOS, Ascentiz's common software and control foundation for modular wearable robotics. Together with AZ-Lock at the mechanical layer and CAN-FD at the electrical and communication layer, it provides a shared framework for H, K and future modules to operate on the same platform.

Open-sourced in 2026, BodyOS is designed to let the system keep growing through software updates, new Ascentiz modules and hardware developed by the wider research and developer community.

Ascentiz will showcase H and K at IFA Berlin, September 4-8, Hall 12, Booth 109.

Pricing and Availability

Ascentiz-H is available now through Ascentiz's store, priced at €1,599 for H Pro and €2,299 for H Ultra.

Ascentiz-K is priced at €2,399 for K Pro and €2,999 for K Ultra, while H+K configurations are €3,599 for Pro Combo and €3,999 for Ultra Combo.

K and H+K availability will be announced soon.

About Ascentiz

Founded in 2023, Ascentiz is dedicated to transforming advanced robotics into accessible, user-centric exoskeleton technology. Our mission is to empower individuals to climb higher, go further, and unlock new physical potential in their everyday lives and adventures. We believe in augmentation without complexity, creating lightweight, intuitive interfaces that seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle.

Learn more at ascentizexo.com.

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