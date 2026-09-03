Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in Brisbane and Melbourne has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, September 3, 2026: Compressors Australia Pty Ltd ("Compressors Australia") an Australian compressed air distributor providing sales and service of small and medium sized compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Compressors Australia is present in Brisbane and Melbourne and has 9 employees who have joined Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition. The company's customers mainly operate within the general industry,

"This acquisition is a good addition to the Group which will enhance our service offering to current and future customers in Australia", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2025 the company had revenues of approximately

4.8 MAUD (30 MSEK*),

The company has become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: