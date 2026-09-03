AURRA GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED: Aurra Markets Receives 'Most Transparent Broker' Award in Mumbai

Aurra Markets wins the 'Most Transparent Broker' award at Money Expo Mumbai 2026. Read about our MT5 infrastructure and Aurra Wallet.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurra Markets Wins 'Most Transparent Broker' Award at Money Expo Mumbai

Aurra Markets, a multi-asset CFD broker, received the 'Most Transparent Broker' award at Money Expo Mumbai 2026. Participating as a Diamond Sponsor at the Jio World Convention Centre, the brokerage presented its institutional-grade trading infrastructure and partnership models to the Indian financial community.

Direct Market Access and Tier-1 Liquidity

Receiving this award reflects the company's focus on maintaining secure trading conditions. In active financial markets, reliability is a primary requirement for retail and institutional traders. By integrating direct Tier-1 liquidity and holding fully segregated client funds, Aurra Markets provides a stable environment for trading forex, precious metals, and indices. The team demonstrated its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) framework at Booth 33, highlighting the 12ms execution speed that supports algorithmic and day traders.

Efficient Funding via the Aurra Wallet

The exhibition also served as a platform to detail the company's advanced funding infrastructure. Clients can manage their capital using the Aurra Wallet. This unified system bridges fiat and digital assets, allowing traders to handle deposits and withdrawals efficiently. Integrating this technology reduces banking delays and provides rapid market access.

Expanding Operations in the Indian Market

"We are honored to receive the Most Transparent Broker award in Mumbai," a senior spokesperson for Aurra Markets stated. "This recognition validates our infrastructural investments designed to lower trading costs and maintain security. Engaging with affiliates and traders in India confirms the demand for high-performance trading solutions. We provide market participants with the stability needed to trade macroeconomic shifts."

About Aurra Markets

Aurra Global Markets Limited is authorized and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) under License No. GB25204837. Aurra Markets provides a global community of traders with the direct infrastructure and technical resources needed to operate in dynamic financial markets. For more information, visit www.aurra.markets.

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