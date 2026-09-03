Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Invests USD 30 Million to Expand European Photonics Manufacturing for AI Datacenters

Glasgow expansion will increase InP manufacturing capacity to more than 100 million CW DFB lasers annually, supporting anticipated AI infrastructure customer ramps

Kista, Sweden - September 3, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE) today announced a USD 30 million strategic investment to significantly expand its Indium Phosphide (InP) manufacturing facility in Glasgow, Scotland, as the company prepares for anticipated customer production ramps driven by growing AI datacenter and optical networking demand.

Upon completion, the expanded facility is expected to support annual production of more than 100 million CW DFB lasers, while adding new process capabilities, increased automation and greater manufacturing flexibility. The expansion program will begin in the second half of 2026 and is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The investment marks an important step in Sivers' transition from a Fab-Lite manufacturing model to a Hybrid Manufacturing strategy, combining expanded in-house manufacturing capabilities with strategic foundry, packaging and manufacturing partners.

"The scale of today's AI infrastructure build-out is creating unprecedented demand across the optical supply chain," said Vickram Vathulya, President and CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our customers need significantly more laser production capacity and, just as importantly, the confidence that supply will be there when their programs ramp. This investment positions us along with our foundry partners, to meet that demand."

As hyperscale operators build larger AI clusters and move toward higher-speed networking architectures, demand for advanced optical interconnect technologies is accelerating. Sivers believes InP-based lasers and semiconductor optical amplifiers will play an increasingly important role in enabling the high-performance, energy-efficient optical connectivity required by these systems.

The investment reflects increasing customer engagement across AI datacenter and advanced optical interconnect applications and is designed to ensure manufacturing capacity is available as customer programs advance toward volume production.

"Scaling photonics for AI infrastructure requires more than increasing capacity. It requires a manufacturing strategy built for flexibility, quality and long-term customer demand," said Neeraj Chopra, COO of Sivers Semiconductors. "By combining our planned expansion in Glasgow with the manufacturing capacity of our external foundry partners, we can scale efficiently while maintaining the supply flexibility our customers need. This approach gives Sivers the ability to support high-volume production as AI infrastructure deployments accelerate."

The Glasgow expansion will complement Sivers' broader manufacturing ecosystem, including foundry, packaging and manufacturing partners in Asia. This Hybrid Manufacturing approach is designed to provide greater production scalability, geographic flexibility and supply-chain resilience while maintaining strategic in-house manufacturing capabilities for Sivers' core photonics technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/ .



About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense, and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, expected capacity, timing, investment amounts, customer demand and financial effects. Such statements are based on Sivers' current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including equipment lead times, installation and qualification timelines, customer program decisions, currency movements and general market conditions. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Sivers undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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