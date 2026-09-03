NOTE AB: NOTE wins Security & Defence contract worth approximately SEK 160 million

NOTE has been awarded a contract by a European customer within Security & Defence with an estimated order value of approximately SEK 160 million over a three-year period. Order intake to date indicates a higher delivery rate than initially planned. The contract strengthens NOTE's position within the segment and confirms the growing demand for European electronics manufacturing.

"This contract is further proof of the trust our customers place in NOTE as a long-term partner. We are proud to contribute with quality, reliability, and delivery capability in projects that are important for Europe's security and preparedness," says Johannes Lind-Widestam, President and CEO of NOTE.

The increased focus on security of supply, resilient supply chains, and European industrial capability is driving growing demand for advanced electronics manufacturing within the defence and security sector. NOTE continues to see strong activity from both existing and new customers and is currently involved in several development and industrialisation projects with the potential to evolve into long-term production programmes.

"Activity within Security & Defence remains very strong. We are seeing a robust inflow of new projects and believe that several of them have significant potential to develop into substantial long-term business opportunities," says Johannes Lind-Widestam.

For more information, please contact:

Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0)70 541 7222

Frida Frykstrand, CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 462 0939

About NOTE

NOTE is a leading European electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partner, delivering advanced PCBA and box-build solutions based on customer designs. With 14 facilities across Europe and Asia and approximately 1,800 employees, NOTE combines deep technical expertise with flexibility, quality, reliable delivery, and local presence.

The company partners with customers in the Medtech, Security & Defence, Industrial, GreenTech and Communications sectors, serving as an integrated extension of their value chains, from engineering and manufacturing to testing and logistics. Over the past 12 months, NOTE's net sales amounted to SEK 4 billion, and the company continues to develop its sustainability efforts with the ambition of achieving carbon-neutral operations (Scope 1 and 2). For more information, visit www.note-ems.com.