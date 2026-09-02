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WKN: A0M45W | ISIN: FR0006174348 | Ticker-Symbol: 4BV
Stuttgart
03.09.26 | 09:33
27,300 Euro
+0,33 % +0,090
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,31027,33009:56
27,31027,33009:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 18:54 Uhr
29 Leser
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Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 700 million with a maturity in September 2034

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France - September 2, 2026

Bureau Veritas successfully completes the bond issuance of EUR 700 million with a maturity in September 2034

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, announces the successful placement of a EUR 700 million bond issue maturing in September 2034 and carrying a coupon of 4.125%. This issuance refinances bonds maturing in September 2026 and January 2027.

The bond offering attracted strong investor demand, with the order book peaking at 3.2x oversubscribed and ultimately closing at 2.0x oversubscribed. This strong reception enabled Bureau Veritas to tighten pricing and achieve financing conditions below the initial price thoughts. The successful transaction once again demonstrates bond investors' confidence in the Group's resilient business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy, and the strength of its credit profile. The bonds are rated A3 by Moody's.

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on September 9th, 2026.

BofA Securities Europe SA, HSBC and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators and Active Joint Bookrunners.

Barclays, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets N.V. and UniCredit acted as Active Joint Bookrunners.

ABOUT BUREAU VERITAS
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.
Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com
ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTSMEDIA CONTACTS
Laurent BrunelleKarine Havas
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09+33 (0) 6 68 63 83 18
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.comkarine.havas@bureauveritas.com
Colin VerbruggheFrédéric Vallois
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80+33 (0) 6 21 66 31 04
colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.comfrederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com
Romain Gorge
+33 (0)6 83 47 95 92

romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com
Inès Lagoutte
ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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