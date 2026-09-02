Scientist Home Future Health Limited: Scientist Home Future Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientist Home Future Health LTD (OTCID: SHFH) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $83 thousand, an increase of 162% from $32 thousand in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $30 thousand, compared to $14 thousand in the same period in 2025.

Net loss was $98 thousand, compared to a loss of $37 thousand in the same period of 2025.



Operating Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $265 thousand, an increase of 247% from $76 thousand in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $88 thousand, compared to $33 thousand in the same period in 2025.

Net loss was $200 thousand, compared to a loss of $31 thousand in the same period of 2025.



Chan Siu Hung, CEO, President and CFO of Scientist Home Future Health, stated, "Our second quarter results are due to the positive results in all of our business units enabling us to report record numbers while improving profit margins and focusing on continued growth and expansion. The revenue is generated primarily from the retail sales of health supplements and topical creams and physical check-up services, which we are focused on expanding through an aggressive sales and marketing platform."

About Scientist Home Future Health

Scientist Home Future Health Limited operates through its wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Scientist Home HK, which specializing in the retail trading of health supplements and topical creams, and provision of physical check-up services. The Company's mission is to develop sustainable rehabilitation solutions, particularly for degenerative diseases, ensuring that our products not only address current symptoms but also support future long-term health and recovery.

For additional information, visit www.shfh.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Those include statements about the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company or its management team regarding, or which otherwise relate to, future or anticipated events, revenues, income, economics, research, development, reformulation, product release, integration, or performance, or management's plans and objectives for future operations, or which otherwise relate to future financial position or results of operations of the Company. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those referenced in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, many of which are not in the Company's management's control.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com