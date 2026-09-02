Gold.com Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results

FY 2026 Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.02

$82.3 Million in Net Income and $179.8 Million in non-GAAP EBITDA in FY 2026

Company Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 per share

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold.com, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD), ("Gold.com" or the "Company"), a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal 2026 was a transformational year highlighted by continued growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, our rebranding to Gold.com, and outstanding financial results that underscored the strength of our vertically integrated model," said Gold.com CEO Greg Roberts. "Fourth quarter performance was solid as we delivered net income of $12.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.41, even as market conditions softened.

"We saw continued growth in our storage and secured lending businesses during the year. Both businesses carry attractive economics and deepen relationships with customers who may transact across the rest of our platform. We also continued to grow our business with major retailers and institutional customers, as a result of strategic investments in our trading and logistics platforms.

"Completing the acquisition of Sunshine Minting ("SMI") in April was a major milestone that significantly expands our total production capacity and creates a clear pathway to capturing additional value and market share globally. With its state-of-the art facilities and strong capabilities and capacity, SMI is well positioned to serve the growing demand from the United States Mint and other sovereign mints around the world, along with capitalizing on the opportunities across our portfolio of brands.

"Underlying trends across our business remain strong and we are well positioned for broad-based growth and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues - 5,005,014 - 2,512,048 Gross profit - 110,297 - 81,689 Depreciation and amortization expense - (10,115 - - (8,576 - Net income attributable to the Company - 12,157 - 10,324 Earnings per Share: Basic - 0.42 - 0.42 Diluted - 0.41 - 0.41 Non-GAAP Measures (1)- Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes - 24,741 - 19,163 EBITDA - 28,188 - 29,153 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income before provision for income taxes - 12,303 - 13,020 Adjustments: Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - (1,900 - Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 6,327 (10 - Acquisition costs 132 (523 - Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,658 Depreciation expense 3,111 1,918 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 24,741 - 19,163

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues - 5,005,014 - 10,350,729 Gross profit - 110,297 - 176,580 Depreciation and amortization expense - (10,115 - - (9,416 - Net income attributable to the Company - 12,157 - 59,487 Earnings per Share: Basic - 0.42 - 2.17 Diluted - 0.41 - 2.09 Non-GAAP Measures (1)- Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes - 24,741 - 87,111 EBITDA - 28,188 - 103,382 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Net income before provision for income taxes - 12,303 - 81,753 Adjustments: Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - - Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 6,327 (4,436 - Acquisition costs 132 378 Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,975 Depreciation expense 3,111 2,441 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 24,741 - 87,111

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased 99% to $5.005 billion from $2.512 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 52% from $10.351 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased 35% to $110.3 million from $81.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 38% from $176.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Gross profit margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased to 2.20% of revenue, from 3.25% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and increased from 1.71% of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Net income attributable to the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased 18% to $12.2 million from $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 80% from $59.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which was unchanged compared to $0.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 80% from $2.09 for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition costs, remeasurement gains or losses, and contingent consideration fair value adjustments ("Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes" or "Adjusted net income"), a non-GAAP financial performance measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased 29% to $24.7 million from $19.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 72% from $87.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP liquidity measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 3% to $28.2 million from $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 73% from $103.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (in thousands, except Earnings per Share) Selected Key Financial Statement Metrics: Revenues - 25,513,409 - 10,978,614 Gross profit - 453,144 - 210,916 Depreciation and amortization expense - (34,752 - - (22,920 - Net income attributable to the Company - 82,341 - 17,320 Earnings per Share: Basic - 3.11 - 0.73 Diluted - 3.02 - 0.71 Non-GAAP Measures (1)- Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes - 139,940 - 53,059 EBITDA - 179,750 - 64,445 (1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures below and on pages 23-25

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows (in thousands): Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Net income before provision for income taxes - 109,522 - 21,270 Adjustments: Remeasurement (gain) loss on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - 5,143 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (890 - (1,140 - Acquisition costs 692 4,866 Amortization of acquired intangibles 24,362 18,316 Depreciation expense 10,390 4,604 Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 139,940 - 53,059

Fiscal Full Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 132% to $25.513 billion from $10.979 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 115% to $453.1 million from $210.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Gross profit margin for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 decreased to 1.78% of revenue from 1.92% of revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Net income attributable to the Company for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 375% to $82.3 million from $17.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Diluted earnings per share totaled $3.02 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, a 325% increase compared to $0.71 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 164% to $139.9 million from $53.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

EBITDA for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 179% to $179.8 million from $64.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:

Gold ounces sold (1) 521,000 346,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 15,317,500 15,664,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 367 445 Secured loans receivable at period end - 115,128,000 - 94,037,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 67,900 108,900 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 160,700 170,600 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 4,722,300 4,196,000 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) - 3,556 - 2,443 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) - 2,716 - 2,415 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 1,300 1,800 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,600 1,700 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 42,600 37,000 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) - 16,600,000 - 10,700,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from Spectrum Group International, LLC ("SGI") and Pinehurst Coin Exchange, Inc. ("Pinehurst") are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS Holding, LLC ("AMS") are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex Deposit Company ("Monex") are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:

Gold ounces sold (1) 521,000 527,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 15,317,500 29,220,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 367 337 Secured loans receivable at period end - 115,128,000 - 126,034,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 67,900 292,900 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 160,700 246,000 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 4,722,300 4,654,400 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) - 3,556 - 5,618 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) - 2,716 - 3,056 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 1,300 1,300 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 1,600 2,200 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 42,600 41,300 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) - 16,600,000 - 20,100,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased 51% to 521,000 ounces from 346,000 ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 1% from 527,000 ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 2% to 15.3 million ounces from 15.7 million ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 48% from 29.2 million ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2026

As of June 30, 2026, the number of secured loans decreased 18% to 367 from 445 as of June 30, 2025, and increased 9% from 337 as of March 31, 2026

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 38% to 67,900 from 108,900 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 77% from 292,900 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, approximately 58% of the new customers were attributable to the acquisition of Monex. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, approximately 30% percent of the new customers were attributable to the acquisition of AMS

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 6% to 160,700 from 170,600 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased 35% from 246,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $1,113, or 46% to $3,556 from $2,443 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased $2,062, or 37%, from $5,618 for the three months ended March 31, 2026

JM Bullion's average order value for the three months ended June 30, 2026 increased $301, or 12% to $2,716 from $2,415 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and decreased $340, or 11%, from $3,056 for the three months ended March 31, 2026

Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Selected Operating and Financial Metrics:

Gold ounces sold (1) 2,032,000 1,642,000 Silver ounces sold (2) 73,563,500 73,643,000 Number of secured loans at period end (3) 367 445 Secured loans receivable at period end - 115,128,000 - 94,037,000 Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") number of new customers (4) 526,300 1,129,200 Direct-to-Consumer number of active customers (5) 783,100 581,300 Direct-to-Consumer number of total customers (6) 4,722,300 4,196,000 Direct-to-Consumer average order value ("AOV") (7) - 4,642 - 2,866 JM Bullion ("JMB") average order value (8) - 2,794 - 2,156 CyberMetals number of new customers (9) 5,700 7,400 CyberMetals number of active customers (10) 7,500 6,800 CyberMetals number of total customers (11) 42,600 37,000 CyberMetals customer assets under management at period end (12) - 16,600,000 - 10,700,000 (1) Gold ounces sold represents the ounces of gold product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of gold recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (2) Silver ounces sold represents the ounces of silver product sold and delivered to the customer during the period, excluding ounces of silver recorded on forward contracts. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026, and metrics from SMI are included from April 1, 2026. (3) Number of outstanding secured loans to customers that are primarily collateralized by precious metals at the end of the period. (4) DTC number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or made a purchase for the first time during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (5) DTC number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (6) DTC number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (7) DTC AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders (excluding accumulation program orders) delivered to the customer during the period within the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Metrics from SGI and Pinehurst are included from February 28, 2025, metrics from AMS are included from April 1, 2025, and metrics from Monex are included from January 2, 2026. (8) JMB AOV represents the average dollar value of product orders delivered to JMB's customers during the period. (9) CyberMetals number of new customers represents the number of customers that have registered or set up a new account or have made a purchase for the first time during the period on the CyberMetals platform. (10) CyberMetals number of active customers represents the number of customers that have made a purchase during any month during the period from the CyberMetals platform. (11) CyberMetals number of total customers represents the aggregate number of customers that have registered or set up an account or have made a purchase in the past from the CyberMetals platform. (12) CyberMetals customer assets under management represents the total value of assets managed by the Company on behalf of CyberMetals customers.

Fiscal Full Year 2026 Operational Highlights

Gold ounces sold in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 24% to 2,032,000 ounces compared to 1,642,000 ounces in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Silver ounces sold in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 remained relatively unchanged at 73.6 million ounces compared to 73.6 million ounces in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Direct-to-Consumer new customers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 decreased 53% to 526,300 from 1,129,200 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Approximately 33% of the new customers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 were attributable to the acquisition of Monex. Approximately 79% of the new customers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 were attributable to the acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst and AMS

Direct-to-Consumer active customers for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased 35% to 783,100 from 581,300 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Direct-to-Consumer average order value for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased $1,776, or 62% to $4,642 from $2,866 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

JM Bullion's average order value for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 increased $638, or 30% to $2,794 from $2,156 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 99% to $5.005 billion from $2.512 billion in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding an increase of $0.9 billion of forward sales, our revenues increased $1.596 billion, or 94%, which was due to higher average selling prices of gold and silver as well as an increase in gold ounces sold, partially offset by a decrease in silver ounces sold. Revenues also increased due to the acquisitions of Monex in January 2026 and SMI in April 2026.

Gross profit increased 35% to $110.3 million (2.20% of revenue) from $81.7 million (3.25% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The overall gross profit increase was due to an increase in gross profits earned by both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment and the Direct-to-Consumer segment, including the acquisitions of Monex and SMI, which were not included in the same year-ago period. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 66% and 63% of the consolidated gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 46% to $77.9 million from $53.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $17.1 million, higher advertising costs of $2.2 million, an increase in insurance costs of $2.7 million, consulting and professional fees of $1.4 million, an increase in facilities expense of $0.5 million, and an increase in bank service and credit card fees of $0.2 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 included $8.2 million of expenses incurred by Monex and SMI, which were not included in the same year-ago period. Excluding the increase from newly acquired subsidiaries, our selling, general and administrative expenses increased $16.3 million from the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 18% to $10.1 million from $8.6 million in the same year-ago quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense of $1.2 million due to an increase in capital expenditures, an increase in amortization expense of $1.9 million relating to an increase in intangible asset amortization from intangible assets acquired through our acquisitions of Monex and SMI, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in SGI, AMS and SGB intangible asset amortization.

Interest income increased 40% to $7.5 million from $5.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was due to an increase in interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment of $0.8 million, a $0.7 million increase in interest income earned by our DTC segment, and a $0.6 million increase in interest earned by our Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment.

Interest expense increased 3% to $13.2 million from $12.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $5.3 million related to precious metals leases driven by higher overall borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in interest rates, higher interest and fees of $0.8 million related to product financing arrangements due to higher interest rates and fees, and an increase of $0.7 million of other related interest charges, partially offset by a decrease of $6.4 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to reduced borrowings.

Earnings (losses) from equity method investments increased 364% to earnings of $2.0 million from a loss of $0.8 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $12.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $5.6 million or 29% compared to $19.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $28.2 million, a decrease of $1.0 million or 3% compared to $29.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Full Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 132% to $25.513 billion from $10.979 billion in the prior fiscal year. Excluding an increase of $8.323 billion of forward sales, our revenues increased $6.205 billion, or 95%, which was due to higher average selling prices of gold and silver as well as an increase in gold ounces sold, partially offset by a decrease in silver ounces sold. Revenues also increased due to the acquisitions of SGI and Pinehurst in February 2025, AMS in April 2025, Monex in January 2026, and SMI in April 2026.

Gross profit increased 115% to $453.1 million (1.78% of revenue) in fiscal year 2026 from $210.9 million (1.92% of revenue) in the prior year. The overall gross profit increase was due to an increase in gross profits earned by both the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment and the Direct-to-Consumer segment, including the acquisitions of Monex and SMI, which were not included in the same year-ago period, and SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS, which were only partially included in the same year-ago period. The Direct-to-Consumer segment contributed 69% and 59% of the consolidated gross profit in fiscal year 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 98% to $275.6 million from $139.2 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation expense of $85.8 million, higher advertising costs of $20.4 million, an increase in insurance costs of $8.7 million, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $7.4 million, an increase in bank service and credit card fees of $4.7 million, and an increase in facilities expense of $4.3 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended June 30, 2026 included $104.3 million of expenses incurred by Monex and SMI, which were not included in the same year-ago period, and SGI, Pinehurst, and AMS, which were only partially included in the same year-ago period. Excluding the increase from newly acquired subsidiaries, our selling, general and administrative expenses increased $32.1 million from the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased 52% to $34.8 million from $22.9 million in fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense of $11.6 million relating to an increase in intangible asset amortization from intangible assets acquired through our acquisitions of SGI, Pinehurst, AMS, Monex, and SMI, and an increase in depreciation expense of $5.8 million due to an increase in capital expenditures, partially offset by a decrease of $5.6 million in JMB and SGB intangible asset amortization.

Interest income decreased 1% to $25.6 million from $25.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The aggregate decrease in interest income was due to a $2.4 million decrease in interest earned by our Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment, partially offset by an increase in interest earned by our Secured Lending segment of $1.0 million and an increase in interest earned by our DTC segment of $1.1 million.

Interest expense increased 32% to $61.1 million from $46.2 million in fiscal year 2025. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $11.0 million related to precious metals leases driven by higher overall borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in interest rates, an increase of $8.0 million related to product financing arrangements due to higher interest rates and fees, partially offset by a decrease of $5.4 million associated with our Trading Credit Facility due to reduced borrowings.

Earnings (losses) from equity method investments increased 255% to earnings of $4.4 million from a loss of $2.8 million in the prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $82.3 million or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the Company of $17.3 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 totaled $139.9 million, an increase of $86.9 million or 164% compared to $53.1 million in the prior fiscal year.

EBITDA for fiscal year 2026 totaled $179.8 million, an increase of $115.3 million or 179% compared to $64.4 million in the prior fiscal year.

Special Dividend

Gold.com's Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share that is payable on September 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2026.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

Gold.com's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2026.

Conference Call

Gold.com will hold a conference call today (September 2, 2026) to discuss these financial results. Gold.com management will host the call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) followed by a question-and-answer period.

To participate, please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time and ask for the Gold.com conference call.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2867/54373

U.S. dial-in number: 1-888-506-0062

International number: 1-973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 327594

The call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of Gold.com's website at ir.gold.com. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Gold.com's investor relations team at 1-646-277-1260.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through September 2, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010

International replay number: 1-919-882-2331

Participant Access Code: 54373

About Gold.com, Inc.



Gold.com builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of the precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) and collectibles (including rare coins and currency) value chains. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve customers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com's direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack's Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates as A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an "authorized purchaser" of the United States Mint since 1986. This platform is supported by the Company's minting and refining operations which include Sunshine Minting and Silver Towne Mint, whose facilities can collectively produce in excess of three million ounces of finished precious metals products per week. Gold.com's Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary, CFCGoldLoans.com, extends bullion, numismatic, and graded sports card loans, while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.gold.com.

Gold.com periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.gold.com and its investor relations website, ir.gold.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to growth, increasing market share and the delivery of long-term value. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: The failure to execute the Company's growth strategy, including the inability to identify suitable or available acquisition or investment opportunities; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; our inability to execute on our cost containment and expense reduction programs; government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company; increased competition for the Company's higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company's business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting the Company's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, management believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance: "adjusted net income before provision for income taxes" and "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization" ("EBITDA"). Management believes the "adjusted net income before provision for income taxes" non-GAAP financial performance measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's core operating performance. The items excluded from this financial measure may have a material impact on the Company's financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Management believes the EBITDA non-GAAP liquidity measure assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of our business operations before investing activities, interest, and income taxes with other publicly traded companies. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Management encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial or liquidity measure.

In the Company's reconciliation from its reported U.S. GAAP "net income before provision for income taxes" to its non-GAAP "adjusted net income before provision for income taxes", the Company eliminates the impact of the following five amounts: acquisition costs; amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; depreciation expense; remeasurement gains or losses related to pre-existing equity interests; and contingent consideration fair value adjustments. The Company's reconciliations from its reported U.S. GAAP "net income before provision for income taxes" to its non-GAAP "adjusted net income before provision for income taxes", and "net income" and "net cash provided by (used in) operating activities" to its non-GAAP "EBITDA" are provided below and are also included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Gold.com, Inc.

1-310-587-1410

sreiner@gold.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

646-277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

GOLD@icrinc.com

GOLD.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share data) June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash - 577,976 - 77,741 Receivables, net 196,037 137,723 Derivative assets 317,976 134,515 Secured loans receivable 115,128 94,037 Inventories: Inventories 1,561,851 794,812 Restricted inventories 798,485 484,733 2,360,336 1,279,545 Income tax receivable 2,148 4,575 Prepaid expenses and other assets 34,750 15,359 Total current assets 3,604,351 1,743,495 Operating lease right of use assets 31,659 22,843 Property, plant, and equipment, net 71,064 45,509 Goodwill 250,803 228,650 Intangibles, net 146,318 137,314 Long-term investments 26,986 33,015 Other long-term assets 5,738 4,605 Total assets - 4,136,919 - 2,215,431 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Liabilities on borrowed metals - 776,061 - 46,051 Product financing arrangements 89,249 484,733 Accounts payable and other payables 38,778 22,248 Deferred revenue and other advances 2,139,974 426,904 Derivative liabilities 39,918 96,177 Accrued liabilities 58,789 34,021 Notes payable 4,000 3,994 Total current liabilities 3,146,769 1,114,128 Lines of credit - 345,000 Notes payable 206 3,349 Deferred tax liabilities 14,615 18,335 Other liabilities 36,963 31,948 Total liabilities 3,198,553 1,512,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of June 30, 2026 or June 30, 2025 - - Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 29,121,293 and 24,639,386 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 292 247 Additional paid-in capital 351,545 184,998 Accumulated other comprehensive income 140 212 Retained earnings 523,736 464,059 Total Gold.com, Inc. stockholders' equity 875,713 649,516 Noncontrolling interests 62,653 53,155 Total stockholders' equity 938,366 702,671 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 4,136,919 - 2,215,431

GOLD.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data; unaudited) Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2024 Revenues - 25,513,409 - 10,978,614 - 9,699,039 Cost of sales 25,060,265 10,767,698 9,525,784 Gross profit 453,144 210,916 173,255 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (275,582 - (139,193 - (89,800 - Depreciation and amortization expense (34,752 - (22,920 - (11,397 - Interest income 25,634 25,948 27,168 Interest expense (61,110 - (46,203 - (39,531 - Earnings (losses) from equity method investments 4,391 (2,825 - 4,044 Other (expense) income, net (1,927 - 2,031 2,071 Remeasurement gain (loss) on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 (5,143 - 16,669 Gains (losses) on foreign exchange (4,412 - (1,341 - 299 Net income before provision for income taxes 109,522 21,270 82,778 Income tax expense (20,907 - (5,426 - (13,745 - Net income 88,615 15,844 69,033 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,274 (1,476 - 487 Net income attributable to the Company - 82,341 - 17,320 - 68,546 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Gold.com, Inc.: Basic - 3.11 - 0.73 - 2.97 Diluted - 3.02 - 0.71 - 2.84 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 26,435,700 23,625,900 23,091,700 Diluted 27,262,600 24,441,500 24,120,800

GOLD.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)

Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 88,615 - 15,844 - 69,033 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,752 22,920 11,397 Amortization of loan cost 4,267 4,092 2,447 Share-based compensation 2,407 1,594 1,923 Remeasurement (gain) loss on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - 5,143 (16,669 - Losses (earnings) from equity method investments (4,391 - 2,825 (4,044 - Other 181 (3,960 - (2,214 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (32,126 - (57,604 - 16,754 Secured loans made to affiliates - 16 56 Derivative assets (181,458 - (18,992 - (36,243 - Income tax receivable 2,427 (606 - - Precious metals held under financing arrangements - - 3,464 Inventories (158,855 - (22,072 - (52,758 - Prepaid expenses and other assets (923 - (3,386 - (1,168 - Accounts payable and other payables 5,661 (17,354 - (16,285 - Deferred revenue and other advances (including amounts from related parties of $1,453,942, $0, and $0 during the years ended June 30, 2026 2025, and 2024, respectively) 1,583,854 150,156 65,180 Derivative liabilities (56,259 - 69,109 18,265 Liabilities on borrowed metals (71,011 - 14,058 9,878 Accrued liabilities 9,779 (9,436 - (7,097 - Income tax payable - - (985 - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,222,784 152,347 60,934 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (12,708 - (10,678 - (7,256 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (35,074 - (114,609 - (31,871 - Purchase of long-term investments (6,400 - - (2,113 - Purchase of stablecoin (20,000 - - - Purchase of intangible assets (1,720 - - (8,515 - Secured loans receivable, net (21,081 - 19,035 (12,489 - Purchase of marketable securities - (2,549 - - Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 4,213 - Other 6,905 (77 - (1,353 - Net cash used in investing activities (90,078 - (104,665 - (63,597 - Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net (395,484 - (85,031 - 157,541 Dividends paid (22,504 - (18,804 - (41,845 - Borrowings under lines of credit 3,472,500 1,960,000 1,893,000 Repayments under lines of credit (3,817,500 - (1,860,000 - (1,883,000 - Repayment of notes - (197 - (95,000 - Proceeds from notes payable to related party - - 3,448 Repayments on notes payable to related party - (8,367 - - Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock 140,038 - - Repurchases of common stock - (901 - (22,307 - Repurchases of common stock from a related party - (4,219 - - Debt funding issuance costs (2,641 - (4,186 - (3,323 - Proceeds from the exercise of share-based awards 3,712 3,305 1,962 Payments for tax withholding related to net settlement of share-based awards (785 - (177 - (546 - Other (9,807 - - 2,051 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (632,471 - (18,577 - 11,981 Net increase in cash 500,235 29,105 9,318 Cash, beginning of period 77,741 48,636 39,318 Cash, end of period - 577,976 - 77,741 - 48,636



Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change - % of revenue - % of revenue - - Revenues - 5,005,014 100.000 - - 2,512,048 100.000 - - 2,492,966 99.2 - Gross profit 110,297 2.204 - 81,689 3.252 - - 28,608 35.0 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses (77,941 - (1.557 %) (53,418 - (2.126 %) - 24,523 45.9 - Depreciation and amortization expense (10,115 - (0.202 %) (8,576 - (0.341 %) - 1,539 17.9 - Interest income 7,457 0.149 - 5,345 0.213 - - 2,112 39.5 - Interest expense (13,227 - (0.264 %) (12,902 - (0.514 %) - 325 2.5 - Earnings (losses) from equity method investments 2,037 0.041 - (771 - (0.031 %) - 2,808 364.2 - Other (expense) income, net (9,033 - (0.180 %) 199 0.008 - - (9,232 - (4,639.2 %) Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 0.083 - 1,900 0.076 - - 2,236 117.7 - Losses on foreign exchange (1,308 - (0.026 %) (446 - (0.018 %) - 862 193.3 - Net income before provision for income taxes 12,303 0.246 - 13,020 0.518 - - (717 - (5.5 %) Income tax expense (282 - (0.006 %) (2,860 - (0.114 %) - (2,578 - (90.1 %) Net income 12,021 0.240 - 10,160 0.404 - - 1,861 18.3 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (136 - (0.003 %) (164 - (0.007 %) - (28 - (17.1 %) Net income attributable to the Company - 12,157 0.243 - - 10,324 0.411 - - 1,833 17.8 - Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to Gold.com, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic - 0.42 - 0.42 - - - - Diluted - 0.41 - 0.41 - - - -

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Change - % of

revenue - % of

revenue - - Revenues - 5,005,014 100.000 - - 10,350,729 100.000 - - (5,345,715 - (51.6 %) Gross profit 110,297 2.204 - 176,580 1.706 - - (66,283 - (37.5 %) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (77,941 - (1.557 %) (78,035 - (0.754 %) - (94 - (0.1 %) Depreciation and amortization expense (10,115 - (0.202 %) (9,416 - (0.091 %) - 699 7.4 - Interest income 7,457 0.149 - 6,817 0.066 - - 640 9.4 - Interest expense (13,227 - (0.264 %) (19,030 - (0.184 %) - (5,803 - (30.5 %) Earnings from equity method investments 2,037 0.041 - 2,253 0.022 - - (216 - (9.6 %) Other (expense) income, net (9,033 - (0.180 %) 4,623 0.045 - - (13,656 - (295.4 %) Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 0.083 - - - - - 4,136 - - Losses on foreign exchange (1,308 - (0.026 %) (2,039 - (0.020 %) - (731 - (35.9 %) Net income before provision for income taxes 12,303 0.246 - 81,753 0.790 - - (69,450 - (85.0 %) Income tax expense (282 - (0.006 %) (17,716 - (0.171 %) - (17,434 - (98.4 %) Net income 12,021 0.240 - 64,037 0.619 - - (52,016 - (81.2 %) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (136 - (0.003 %) 4,550 0.044 - - (4,686 - (103.0 %) Net income attributable to the Company - 12,157 0.243 - - 59,487 0.575 - - (47,330 - (79.6 %) Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Gold.com, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic - 0.42 - 2.17 - (1.75 - (80.6 %) Diluted - 0.41 - 2.09 - (1.68 - (80.4 %)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Years Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were as follows (in thousands, except per share data):

Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change - % of revenue - % of revenue - - Revenues - 25,513,409 100.000 - - 10,978,614 100.000 - - 14,534,795 132.4 - Gross profit 453,144 1.776 - 210,916 1.921 - - 242,228 114.8 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses (275,582 - (1.080 %) (139,193 - (1.268 %) - 136,389 98.0 - Depreciation and amortization expense (34,752 - (0.136 %) (22,920 - (0.209 %) - 11,832 51.6 - Interest income 25,634 0.100 - 25,948 0.236 - - (314 - (1.2 %) Interest expense (61,110 - (0.240 %) (46,203 - (0.421 %) - 14,907 32.3 - Earnings (losses) from equity method investments 4,391 0.017 - (2,825 - (0.026 %) - 7,216 255.4 - Other (expense) income, net (1,927 - (0.008 %) 2,031 0.018 - - (3,958 - (194.9 %) Remeasurement gain (loss) on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 0.016 - (5,143 - (0.047 %) - 9,279 180.4 - Losses on foreign exchange (4,412 - (0.017 %) (1,341 - (0.012 %) - 3,071 229.0 - Net income before provision for income taxes 109,522 0.429 - 21,270 0.194 - - 88,252 414.9 - Income tax expense (20,907 - (0.082 %) (5,426 - (0.049 %) - 15,481 285.3 - Net income 88,615 0.347 - 15,844 0.144 - - 72,771 459.3 - Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,274 0.025 - (1,476 - (0.013 %) - 7,750 525.1 - Net income attributable to the Company - 82,341 0.323 - - 17,320 0.158 - - 65,021 375.4 - Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Gold.com, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic - 3.11 - 0.73 - 2.38 326.0 - Diluted - 3.02 - 0.71 - 2.31 325.4 -

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change - - - - Net income before provision for income taxes - 12,303 - 13,020 - (717 - (5.5 %) Adjustments: Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - (1,900 - - 2,236 117.7 - Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 6,327 (10 - - 6,337 63,370.0 - Acquisition costs 132 (523 - - 655 125.2 - Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,658 - 346 5.2 - Depreciation expense 3,111 1,918 - 1,193 62.2 - Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 24,741 - 19,163 - 5,578 29.1 -

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: - - - - Net income - 12,021 - 10,160 - 1,861 18.3 - Adjustments: Interest income (7,457 - (5,345 - - 2,112 39.5 - Interest expense 13,227 12,902 - 325 2.5 - Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,658 - 346 5.2 - Depreciation expense 3,111 1,918 - 1,193 62.2 - Income tax expense 282 2,860 - (2,578 - (90.1 %) 16,167 18,993 - (2,826 - (14.9 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) - 28,188 - 29,153 - (965 - (3.3 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by operating activities - 1,069,754 - 66,966 - 1,002,788 1,497.5 - Changes in operating working capital (1,050,328 - (49,665 - - 1,000,663 2,014.8 - Interest expense 13,227 12,902 - 325 2.5 - Interest income (7,457 - (5,345 - - 2,112 39.5 - Income tax expense 282 2,860 - (2,578 - (90.1 %) Earnings (losses) from equity method investments 2,037 (771 - - 2,808 364.2 - Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 1,900 - 2,236 117.7 - Share-based compensation (1,064 - (618 - - 446 72.2 - Amortization of loan cost (376 - (1,246 - - (870 - (69.8 %) Other (2,023 - 2,170 - (4,193 - (193.2 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) - 28,188 - 29,153 - (965 - (3.3 %)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Change - - - - Net income before provision for income taxes - 12,303 81,753 - (69,450 - (85.0 %) Adjustments: Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - - - (4,136 - - - Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 6,327 (4,436 - - 10,763 242.6 - Acquisition costs 132 378 - (246 - (65.1 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,975 - 29 0.4 - Depreciation expense 3,111 2,441 - 670 27.4 - Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 24,741 - 87,111 - (62,370 - (71.6 %)

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Change Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: - - - - Net income - 12,021 - 64,037 - (52,016 - (81.2 %) Adjustments: Interest income (7,457 - (6,817 - - 640 9.4 - Interest expense 13,227 19,030 - (5,803 - (30.5 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,004 6,975 - 29 0.4 - Depreciation expense 3,111 2,441 - 670 27.4 - Income tax expense 282 17,716 - (17,434 - (98.4 %) 16,167 39,345 - (23,178 - (58.9 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) - 28,188 - 103,382 - (75,194 - (72.7 %) Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to EBITDA: Net cash provided by operating activities - 1,069,754 - 235 - 1,069,519 455,114.5 - Changes in operating working capital (1,050,328 - 70,603 - (1,120,931 - (1,587.7 %) Interest expense 13,227 19,030 - (5,803 - (30.5 %) Interest income (7,457 - (6,817 - - 640 9.4 - Income tax expense 282 17,716 - (17,434 - (98.4 %) Earnings from equity method investments 2,037 2,253 - (216 - (9.6 %) Remeasurement gain on pre-existing equity interests 4,136 - - 4,136 - - Share-based compensation (1,064 - (505 - - 559 110.7 - Amortization of loan cost (376 - (1,128 - - (752 - (66.7 %) Other (2,023 - 1,995 - (4,018 - (201.4 %) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP) - 28,188 - 103,382 - (75,194 - (72.7 %)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

A reconciliation of net income before provision for income taxes to adjusted net income before provision for income taxes for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 follows (in thousands):

Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Change - - - - Net income before provision for income taxes - 109,522 - 21,270 - 88,252 414.9 - Adjustments: Remeasurement (gain) loss on pre-existing equity interests (4,136 - 5,143 - (9,279 - (180.4 %) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (890 - (1,140 - - (250 - (21.9 %) Acquisition costs 692 4,866 - (4,174 - (85.8 %) Amortization of acquired intangibles 24,362 18,316 - 6,046 33.0 - Depreciation expense 10,390 4,604 - 5,786 125.7 - Adjusted net income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) - 139,940 - 53,059 - 86,881 163.7 -

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, and operating cash flows to EBITDA for the years ended June 30, 2026, 2025, and 2024 follows (in thousands):