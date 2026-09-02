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WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 11:05
126,66 Euro
+0,68 % +0,86
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,70126,9011:06
126,70126,9011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 22:48 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom Appoints Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Board of Directors; Jonathan Chadwick to Retire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom announced today the appointment of Jeff Epstein to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jeff previously served as EVP and CFO of Oracle and is currently an Operating Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm.

Zoom also announced that Jonathan Chadwick will retire from Zoom's board after nearly ten years of service, effective November 19, 2026.

"Jeff's extensive financial and strategic leadership, particularly across B2B software and vertical AI, make him a strong addition to the Zoom Board," said Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO and Board Chairman. "We are also beyond appreciative to Jonathan for his nearly ten years of service to Zoom. His guidance was critical during major periods of growth, helping shape Zoom into the company it is today."

In addition to Zoom, Jeff serves on the boards of directors of Autodesk, Inc., AvePoint, Inc., and Twilio, Inc. He previously served on the boards of directors of Okta, Inc., Couchbase, Inc., Poshmark, Inc. and Shutterstock, Inc. He is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oracle Inc. and holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA from Yale University.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.

Contact Information

Media: press@zoom.us

Investor Relations: ir@zoom.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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