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WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081 | Ticker-Symbol: HSY
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 17:32
153,10 Euro
-0,03 % -0,05
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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HERSHEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,60153,0511:10
151,60153,0511:10
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 22:15 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Hershey Company Names Dave Hulays Chief Financial Officer

Hulays Succeeds Steve Voskuil, Who Will Support Strategic Priorities and the Leadership Transition Through Early 2027

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that Dave Hulays has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective September 2, 2026, succeeding Steve Voskuil. Hulays, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance, brings nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience at Hershey and Procter & Gamble to the role.

Since joining Hershey in 2012 as VP Finance, Canada, Hulays has taken on progressively broader financial leadership responsibilities across the company, including the U.S. and International businesses, Global Supply Chain, the Growth Office, M&A, Corporate FP&A and Finance Strategy, Global Tax & Treasury, and Enterprise Transformation. Before joining Hershey, he spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble (P&G) in roles spanning Commercial, Supply Chain, Strategy and FP&A, Global Business Development, and Global Business Services across P&G's North American and International businesses.

Voskuil, who has led Hershey's finance organization for the past seven years, announced his intent to retire in early 2027. He will move into the role of SVP, Strategic Projects, focused on initiatives for the CEO and Board while ensuring a seamless transition with Hulays.

"Dave is a proven, enterprise-minded finance leader who has helped shape nearly every corner of this business, from our commercial and supply chain organizations to our growth agenda," said Kirk Tanner, President and CEO, The Hershey Company. "He leads with rigor, accountability and courage. I'm confident he's the right person to lead our finance organization into its next chapter. I also want to thank Steve for his leadership over the past seven years. He has been an incredible partner to me and to this company, and his continued partnership will support some of our most important priorities as we move through this transition."

"I'm proud and honored to serve as Hershey's next Chief Financial Officer," said Hulays. "Working alongside Steve over the years has been a privilege, and his mentorship has played an important role in preparing for this transition. Together, we've built a strong foundation, and I'm looking forward to driving our next generation of growth."

Hulays holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Business Administration from York University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Canada. He and his wife, Angela, live in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with their two sons, Owen and Max.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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