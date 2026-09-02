Broadcom Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Revenue of $29.6 billion for the third quarter, up 86 percent from the prior year period
- GAAP operating income of $16.0 billion for the third quarter; Non-GAAP operating income of $20.1 billion for the third quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS of $2.68 for the third quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.32 for the third quarter
- Cash from operations of $14.2 billion for the third quarter, less capital expenditures of $0.5 billion, resulted in $13.7 billion of free cash flow, or 46 percent of revenue
- Quarterly common stock dividend of $0.65 per share
- Fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $34.8 billion, an increase of 93 percent from the prior year period
- Fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 Non-GAAP operating income guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue (1)
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended August 2, 2026, provided guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and announced its quarterly dividend.
"Demand for our custom AI accelerators and networking continues to be very strong. Q3 AI semiconductor revenue of $16.7 billion grew 221% year-over-year, and 54% quarter-over-quarter," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "In Q4 the momentum continues, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $21.7 billion, up 236% year-over-year."
"Broadcom achieved record revenue, operating profit and free cash flow in Q3. We delivered non-GAAP operating income growth of 92% year-over-year, as consolidated revenue grew 86% year-over-year to $29.6 billion," said Amie Thuener, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Q4 consolidated revenue growth is forecasted to increase 93% year-over-year to $34.8 billion, and we expect to maintain our non-GAAP operating margin at 66%, flat from a year ago."
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected non-GAAP financial measures presented to the relevant projected GAAP measures
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Q3 26
Q3 25
Change
Q3 26
Q3 25
Change
Net revenue
$
29,591
$
15,952
+86
%
$
29,591
$
15,952
+86
%
Operating income
$
15,955
$
5,887
+171
%
$
20,095
$
10,455
+92
%
Net income
$
13,088
$
4,140
+216
%
$
16,372
$
8,404
+95
%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
2.68
$
0.85
+215
%
$
3.32
$
1.69
+96
%
(Dollars in millions)
Q3 26
Q3 25
Change
Cash flow from operations
$
14,197
$
7,166
+98
%
Free cash flow
$
13,665
$
7,024
+95
%
Net revenue by segment
(Dollars in millions)
Q3 26
Q3 25
Change
Semiconductor solutions
$
20,839
70
%
$
9,166
57
%
+127
%
Infrastructure software
8,752
30
6,786
43
+29
%
Total net revenue
$
29,591
100
%
$
15,952
100
%
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $24.0 billion, compared to $19.6 billion at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.
During the third fiscal quarter, the Company generated $14.2 billion in cash from operations and spent $0.5 billion on capital expenditures, resulting in $13.7 billion of free cash flow.
On June 30, 2026, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.65 per share, totaling $3.1 billion.
The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Business Outlook
Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending November 1, 2026, is expected to be as follows:
- Fourth quarter revenue guidance of approximately $34.8 billion;
- Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue.
The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected non-GAAP financial measures to the relevant projected GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Quarterly Dividends
The Board of Directors of Broadcom has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on September 21, 2026.
Financial Results Conference Call
Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.
Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. When possible, a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.
In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.
Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance, our plans and expectations with regard to our share repurchases, and other statements identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "aim," and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.
Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global economic conditions and uncertainty; government regulations, trade restrictions and trade tensions; global political and economic conditions relating to our international operations; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry undergoing profound change due to AI; any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; the slow or unsuccessful return on our research and development investments, expansion of our business strategy or adoption of new business models; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; our ability to continue winning business in the semiconductor solutions industry; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; our ability to protect against cybersecurity threats and a breach of security systems; prolonged disruptions of our, our customers' or our suppliers' facilities or other significant operations; our ability to maintain appropriate manufacturing capacity and quality; dependence on and risks associated with distributors and other channel partners of our products; ability of our software portfolio to manage and secure IT infrastructures and environments; demand for our data center virtualization products and customer acceptance of our software, services and business strategy; competitiveness of our software solutions and compatibility of our software with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; use of open source software in our software and services; sales to government customers; our ability to manage our software solutions and services lifecycles; our competitive performance; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; any acquisitions or dispositions we may make, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions; involvement in legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims, or other undetected defects or bugs; our compliance with privacy and data security laws; corporate responsibility matters; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs; our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; potential tax liabilities as a result of acquiring VMware; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the amount and frequency of our share repurchase program; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature.
Our filings with the SEC, which are available without charge at the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contact:
Ji Yoo
Broadcom Inc.
Investor Relations
650-427-6000
[email protected]
(AVGO-Q)
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Three Fiscal Quarters Ended
August 2,
May 3,
August 3,
August 2,
August 3,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net revenue
$
29,591
$
22,187
$
15,952
$
71,089
$
45,872
Cost of revenue:
Cost of revenue
7,624
5,301
3,704
17,604
10,273
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,499
1,461
1,519
4,422
4,486
Restructuring charges
12
10
26
35
68
Total cost of revenue
9,135
6,772
5,249
22,061
14,827
Gross margin
20,456
15,415
10,703
49,028
31,045
Research and development
2,895
2,995
3,050
8,855
7,996
Selling, general and administrative
996
1,055
1,072
3,070
3,104
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
507
506
507
1,520
1,524
Restructuring and other charges
103
71
187
277
445
Total operating expenses
4,501
4,627
4,816
13,722
13,069
Operating income
15,955
10,788
5,887
35,306
17,976
Interest expense
(778)
(776)
(807)
(2,355)
(2,449)
Other income, net
98
118
205
649
333
Income before income taxes
15,275
10,130
5,285
33,600
15,860
Provision for income taxes
2,187
820
1,145
3,853
1,252
Net income
$
13,088
$
9,310
$
4,140
$
29,747
$
14,608
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.75
$
1.96
$
0.88
$
6.26
$
3.10
Diluted
$
2.68
$
1.91
$
0.85
$
6.09
$
3.02
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
4,766
4,747
4,714
4,752
4,705
Diluted
4,887
4,876
4,860
4,884
4,841
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of revenue
$
224
$
223
$
251
$
683
$
607
Research and development
1,344
1,395
1,573
4,186
3,564
Selling, general and administrative
451
474
498
1,418
1,202
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
2,019
$
2,092
$
2,322
$
6,287
$
5,373
BROADCOM INC.
FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Three Fiscal Quarters Ended
August 2,
May 3,
August 3,
August 2,
August 3,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Gross margin on GAAP basis
$
20,456
$
15,415
$
10,703
$
49,028
$
31,045
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,499
1,461
1,519
4,422
4,486
Stock-based compensation expense
224
223
251
683
607
Restructuring charges
12
10
26
35
68
Gross margin on non-GAAP basis
$
22,191
$
17,109
$
12,499
$
54,168
$
36,206
Research and development on GAAP basis
$
2,895
$
2,995
$
3,050
$
8,855
$
7,996
Stock-based compensation expense
1,344
1,395
1,573
4,186
3,564
Research and development on non-GAAP basis
$
1,551
$
1,600
$
1,477
$
4,669
$
4,432
Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis
$
996
$
1,055
$
1,072
$
3,070
$
3,104
Stock-based compensation expense
451
474
498
1,418
1,202
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
7
2
204
Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis
$
545
$
581
$
567
$
1,650
$
1,698
Total operating expenses on GAAP basis
$
4,501
$
4,627
$
4,816
$
13,722
$
13,069
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
507
506
507
1,520
1,524
Stock-based compensation expense
1,795
1,869
2,071
5,604
4,766
Restructuring and other charges
103
71
187
277
445
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
7
2
204
Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis
$
2,096
$
2,181
$
2,044
$
6,319
$
6,130
Operating income on GAAP basis
$
15,955
$
10,788
$
5,887
$
35,306
$
17,976
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,006
1,967
2,026
5,942
6,010
Stock-based compensation expense
2,019
2,092
2,322
6,287
5,373
Restructuring and other charges
115
81
213
312
513
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
7
2
204
Operating income on non-GAAP basis
$
20,095
$
14,928
$
10,455
$
47,849
$
30,076
Interest expense on GAAP basis
$
(778)
$
(776)
$
(807)
$
(2,355)
$
(2,449)
Loss on debt extinguishment
75
31
53
161
118
Interest expense on non-GAAP basis
$
(703)
$
(745)
$
(754)
$
(2,194)
$
(2,331)
Other income, net on GAAP basis
$
98
$
118
$
205
$
649
$
333
Excise tax benefit
-
-
-
(315)
-
Gain from sale of business
-
-
(163)
-
(163)
Other
-
-
29
-
8
Other income, net on non-GAAP basis
$
98
$
118
$
71
$
334
$
178
Provision for income taxes on GAAP basis
$
2,187
$
820
$
1,145
$
3,853
$
1,252
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
931
1,407
223
3,505
2,657
Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis
$
3,118
$
2,227
$
1,368
$
7,358
$
3,909
Net income on GAAP basis
$
13,088
$
9,310
$
4,140
$
29,747
$
14,608
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,006
1,967
2,026
5,942
6,010
Stock-based compensation expense
2,019
2,092
2,322
6,287
5,373
Restructuring and other charges
115
81
213
312
513
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
7
2
204
Loss on debt extinguishment
75
31
53
161
118
Excise tax benefit
-
-
-
(315)
-
Gain from sale of business
-
-
(163)
-
(163)
Other
-
-
29
-
8
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
(931)
(1,407)
(223)
(3,505)
(2,657)
Net income on non-GAAP basis
$
16,372
$
12,074
$
8,404
$
38,631
$
24,014
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis
4,887
4,876
4,860
4,884
4,841
Non-GAAP adjustment (1)
50
64
112
61
94
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis ?
4,937
4,940
4,972
4,945
4,935
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
14,197
$
10,493
$
7,166
$
32,950
$
19,834
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(532)
(231)
(142)
(1,013)
(386)
Free cash flow
$
13,665
$
10,262
$
7,024
$
31,937
$
19,448
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
August 2,
November 2,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,975
$
16,178
Trade accounts receivable, net
13,707
7,145
Inventory
4,523
2,270
Other current assets
9,968
5,980
Total current assets
52,173
31,573
Long-term assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,144
2,530
Goodwill
97,801
97,801
Intangible assets, net
26,325
32,273
Other long-term assets
8,705
6,915
Total assets
$
188,148
$
171,092
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
4,000
$
1,560
Employee compensation and benefits
1,506
2,129
Short-term debt
2,252
3,152
Other current liabilities
13,080
11,673
Total current liabilities
20,838
18,514
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
57,167
61,984
Other long-term liabilities
10,453
9,302
Total liabilities
88,458
89,800
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
77,330
71,308
Retained earnings
22,151
9,761
Accumulated other comprehensive income ?
204
218
Total stockholders' equity
99,690
81,292
Total liabilities and equity
$
188,148
$
171,092
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Three Fiscal Quarters Ended
August 2,
May 3,
August 3,
August 2,
August 3,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
13,088
$
9,310
$
4,140
$
29,747
$
14,608
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: ?
Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets
2,042
2,002
2,060
6,047
6,116
Depreciation
171
163
142
484
426
Stock-based compensation
2,019
2,092
2,322
6,287
5,373
Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes
7
(603)
284
(1,051)
(983)
Loss on debt extinguishment
75
31
53
161
118
Non-cash interest expense
65
67
82
204
273
Other
13
3
(23)
31
58
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(2,859)
(2,370)
(937)
(6,544)
(2,066)
Inventory
(195)
(1,366)
(163)
(2,253)
(420)
Accounts payable
1,630
149
136
2,313
(236)
Employee compensation and benefits
372
270
511
(619)
(110)
Other current assets and current liabilities
(2,675)
474
(999)
(2,893)
(1,028)
Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities
444
271
(442)
1,036
(2,295)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,197
10,493
7,166
32,950
19,834
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of business
-
-
300
-
300
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(532)
(231)
(142)
(1,013)
(386)
Purchases of investments
(619)
(23)
(99)
(756)
(261)
Sales of investments
37
39
51
320
147
Other
1
7
(16)
13
(13)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,113)
(208)
94
(1,436)
(213)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
-
6,960
4,474
10,695
Payments on debt obligations
(5,628)
(1,250)
(6,750)
(10,528)
(14,840)
Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper, net
-
-
(3,373)
-
488
Payments of dividends
(3,103)
(3,092)
(2,786)
(9,281)
(8,345)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program
-
(600)
-
(8,450)
(2,450)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards
-
-
(58)
-
(3,860)
Issuance of common stock
-
113
-
113
118
Other
(6)
(2)
(7)
(45)
(57)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,737)
(4,831)
(6,014)
(23,717)
(18,251)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
4,347
5,454
1,246
7,797
1,370
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
19,628
14,174
9,472
16,178
9,348
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
23,975
$
19,628
$
10,718
$
23,975
$
10,718
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
674
$
695
$
602
$
1,988
$
1,973
Cash paid for income taxes
$
347
$
1,099
$
822
$
2,228
$
1,834
SOURCE Broadcom Inc.