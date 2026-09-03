A research group from Poland and Spain has developed a novel framework for autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-based inspection of PV installations. The system combines thermal and multispectral imaging with AI-based anomaly detection using multi-frame analysis of drone-acquired imagery. "The central research problem addressed in this work concerns the automated detection of thermal and visual anomalies using drone-acquired imagery," the researchers said. "Importantly, the thermal module is used for relative anomaly detection rather than absolute temperature measurement. Thermal images are ...

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