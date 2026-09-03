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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Wavytalk Unveils Steamlift Pro at IFA 2026 and Opens UK Pre-Orders

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the expression-first beauty technology brand, will officially unveil the Steamlift Pro Steam Thermal Brush at IFA 2026 and open UK pre-orders.

Steamlift Pro: Steam Meets the Blowout Brush

Steamlift Pro brings Wavytalk's steam-styling technology to the blowout category, combining ultra-fine steam, customisable heat and a multi-bristle design in one intuitive tool. Its proprietary STEAMIQ Technology delivers controlled moisture while styling, helping soften hair without leaving it wet. Negative-ion technology smooths the hair surface, reduces static and controls frizz, even in humid conditions.

According to Wavytalk internal testing, Steamlift Pro delivers 44% better moisture retention and 6.8 times more shine, helping hair look smoother, healthier and more polished.* Its triple-tooth system combines 3D comb teeth, dual-row combing and DuPont bristles to detangle and guide hair with less pulling. The 1.6-inch barrel creates root lift, soft curves and glossy volume, making it ideal for long, dry, frizzy or colour-treated hair.

During the IFA launch pre-order period from September 4 to 14, Steamlift Pro is only £79.98 instead of £129 with the exclusive code STEAM38. The same 38% discount also applies to Steambrush Pro and Steam Sesh.

The offer is available at wavytalk.com.

A Complete Styling Lineup at IFA 2026

Wavytalk will also showcase other styling tools. Blowout Boost combines dual-PTC heating, temperature control and negative-ion technology to create smooth, voluminous results. It is available in over 40 UK Boots stores. Power Wave creates sculpted texture with heat management and an enclosed anti-scald design. Dual-voltage makes it suitable for international travel. Cool Curl Pencil combines precision heating with 360-degree cooling airflow to set styles. Five temperature settings and a slim design support straightening, curling and detailing on short hair and hard-to-reach sections.

Visitors can experience the Steam Series and Wavytalk's beauty-technology portfolio at Hall 15, Booth 127. Demonstrations and interviews will be available throughout IFA 2026.

About Wavytalk

Wavytalk is an expression-first beauty technology brand empowering creativity, confidence and everyday self-styling freedom. Through a community-led innovation model, Wavytalk develops accessible, high-performance beauty tools for different hair types, textures and styling goals.

With more than 7 million customers worldwide, Wavytalk is building a global community that turns everyday hair into effortless self-expression

*Based on Wavytalk internal testing. Results may vary by hair type, condition and styling routine.

Media Contact

Holiday Luo
Senior PR Manager
+86 13534476331
holiday@wavytalk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wavytalk-unveils-steamlift-pro-at-ifa-2026-and-opens-uk-pre-orders-302864796.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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