National Grid partners with Method Grid to digitise capital project delivery

Method Grid is supporting National Grid's Strategic Infrastructure team to create a digital playbook that brings together the standards, processes, controls and knowledge required to deliver major capital projects consistently, safely and efficiently.

BATH, England, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Grid is pleased to announce it is working with National Grid to help digitise and strengthen its approach to capital project delivery.

National Grid sits at the heart of the UK's transition to net zero, connecting millions of homes, businesses and communities to the energy they need. As the energy system undergoes transformation, the organisation is delivering major investment in the transmission network to support the UK's future energy needs.

Method Grid is working with National Grid's Strategic Infrastructure team to digitise its ways of working through an accessible digital playbook that visualises the capital project delivery lifecycle.

The playbook will bring together standards, best practice, processes, controls and compliance requirements in one structured environment. This will make it easier for project teams to find the right information, understand what is required and consistently apply National Grid's ways of working in day-to-day project delivery.

By consolidating guidance into one solution, the initiative will support improved productivity, stronger safe and compliant ways of working and clearer evidence that requirements have been followed.

It will also provide employees with a consistent framework for accessing the knowledge, guidance and best practice they need, helping teams deliver projects with greater clarity and confidence.

Pip Morpeth, CEO of Method Grid, said:

"The scale of infrastructure investment required to transform the UK's energy system makes effective and consistent project delivery more important than ever.

"National Grid's Strategic Infrastructure team is delivering projects that will play a fundamental role in the country's energy future. We're delighted to support the team in creating a digital playbook that makes its ways of working clear, accessible and easier to apply.

"Supporting national infrastructure and major programmes critical to the UK's energy transition is central to Method Grid's purpose. Our work with organisations including SSE Renewables, UK Power Networks and the STEP fusion programme is helping teams improve how complex projects are delivered, so it is exciting to be working with National Grid, at the heart of the UK's energy transmission network."

The initiative will create greater clarity and consistency across National Grid's Strategic Infrastructure delivery environment, supporting efficient project delivery while strengthening governance, assurance and compliance.

As National Grid develops the transmission network needed for the future, the partnership demonstrates how digital playbooks can turn complex standards, processes and organisational knowledge into practical ways of working that teams can consistently follow.

About Method Grid

Method Grid helps organisations deliver complex processes and projects with consistency and confidence. Its no-code playbook platform maps the delivery lifecycle - including stages, deliverables, activities, controls, stage gates and approvals - while embedding knowledge, templates and guidance teams need to understand and consistently follow ways of working.

Contact Details: Tom McFadyen; tom.mcfadyen@methodgrid.com

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