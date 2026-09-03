DJ Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX) Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.4039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9177561 CODE: MFEX ISIN: LU1646360XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LEI Code: 549300FMBJ5S1PXQ2305 Sequence No.: 441952 EQS News ID: 2393160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)