Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Amid AI Boom, Verisk Launches New View of U.S. Data Center Exposure, Helping Insurers Assess Growing Concentrations of Risk

New resource provides building-level information on more than 2,500 U.S. data center facilities

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced a new U.S. Data Center Exposure Database designed to help insurers, reinsurers and brokers better understand and manage one of the fastest-growing concentrations of risk. The database provides building-level geocoding, facility footprints, physical characteristics and operational attributes for more than 2,500 facilities nationwide. The Verisk U.S. Data Center Exposure Database can be leveraged to support a range of use cases and workflows within Verisk Synergy Studio and Touchstone.

The launch comes as artificial intelligence drives significant investment in digital infrastructure and demand for data center capacity worldwide. Industry sources indicate that global data center insurance premiums could more than double from approximately $10 billion in 2026 to $23 billion by 2030, reflecting the rapid expansion of facilities supporting AI, cloud computing, and digital services.

AI Infrastructure Growth Is Creating New Concentrations of Risk

Data centers are an emerging critical infrastructure risk. These facilities often house billions of dollars in physical assets and support essential business, government, and digital operations. Yet insurers may often rely on incomplete or inconsistent location data when assessing exposure concentrations, catastrophe risk and portfolio accumulations. Verisk's new database was developed to provide an in-depth view of this rapidly growing asset class.

The Verisk U.S. Data Center Exposure Database includes detailed location, structural and operational information for facilities across the country, including:

rooftop-level geocoding

building footprint data

construction type

floor area

capacity

operational redundancy characteristics

*Available data fields and levels of detail may vary by facility and source

It includes flat-file records, building footprint shapefiles, and a 90-meter disaggregation grid to support advanced geospatial analytics and catastrophe modeling applications. The database is designed to support underwriting, exposure management, catastrophe analytics, and portfolio accumulation assessments.

"AI is often discussed as a digital transformation story, but it is increasingly a physical infrastructure story," said Rob Newbold, president of Verisk Catastrophe and Risk Solutions. "The facilities powering that growth represent billions of dollars in concentrated assets, and that has implications not only for insurers but also for reinsurers, investors and capital markets participants looking to understand and manage emerging sources of potential risk."

"Data centers have quietly become one of the largest and fastest-growing concentrations of insured value in the modern economy," said Jay Guin, executive vice president and chief research officer of Verisk Catastrophe and Risk Solutions. "Organizations are investing billions of dollars to support AI-driven growth, but many insurers are increasingly focused on understanding where these assets are located and how risk accumulates across regions and portfolios. If you can't identify the exposure, you can't effectively measure or manage it. This data set is designed to provide additional information to support those efforts."

Verisk Answered Industry Demands for Insights into Data Center Exposure

Verisk's U.S. Data Center Exposure Database was developed as a tool to support industry demands for greater visibility into data center risk.

"Data centers are ultimately physical facilities with real-world exposure to hurricanes, flooding, severe convective storms, earthquakes and other perils. As AI infrastructure continues expanding across the United States, understanding where those assets are located and how risks aggregate becomes increasingly important to insurers, businesses and communities alike," Guin concluded.

The Verisk U.S. Data Center Exposure Database is available to insurers, reinsurers, brokers and other risk management organizations in Verisk's catastrophe modeling software, Verisk Synergy Studio and Touchstone.

Verisk's U.S. Data Center Exposure Database is developed by AIR Worldwide Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk Analytics, Inc.

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About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

Mary Keller 339-832-7048 mary.keller@verisk.com