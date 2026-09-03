Netley Capital ("Netley"), a private investment firm dedicated to tertiary investing, announces total committed, deployable capital of approximately $1.2 billion, following the final close of its flagship tertiaries fund at an extended hard cap, validating strong institutional interest in the strategy.

Since launching in September 2025 with $315 million in committed capital, the firm has continued to attract the backing of blue-chip institutional investors and leading family offices. Total committed, deployable capital now stands at approximately $1.2 billion. This follows the final close of Netley Capital Tertiaries Fund 1 in July 2026 at an extended hard cap. The fund was significantly oversubscribed.

Tertiary investing focuses on acquiring existing investors' interests in secondary private equity funds. Netley focuses on acquiring interests in secondary funds with underlying exposure to mid- and large-cap global private equity buyout funds. Demand for such solutions continues to grow alongside the broader expansion of the secondary private markets.

"We greatly appreciate the support that we have received from investors," said Caspar Berendsen, Managing Partner of Netley. "Our debut fund was oversubscribed and closed at an extended hard cap, which we believe reinforces the strength of the tertiaries opportunity and the market's recognition of its potential. Our strategy addresses a clear and growing need, and we see tailored liquidity solutions as a natural evolution of the private markets ecosystem."

Recent market trends highlight a rapidly expanding opportunity set. In 2025, secondary market transaction volumes were $226 billion, an increase of 41% compared to 2024, and first-half 2026 volumes surpassed $120 billion, the strongest first half on record and up nearly 20% year-over-year1. This growth reflects structural demand from investors seeking customised liquidity and portfolio management tools.

"We believe that tertiary transactions play an increasingly meaningful role in overall secondary market activity, as reflected in our strong deal flow," continued Berendsen. "Our pipeline remains very robust as we look ahead to the remainder of 2026 and into 2027."

About Netley Capital

Netley Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring interests in secondary private equity funds, known as tertiary investing. Netley is the only manager of scale fully dedicated to tertiary transactions, with the expertise to provide customised liquidity solutions on accelerated timetables.

_____________ 1 Source: Evercore Private Capital Advisory

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Netley Capital, info@netley-capital.com