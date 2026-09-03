Belkin International can be found on the IFA show floor, Exhibit Hall 3.2, booth #117

Belkin, a global leader in consumer electronics for over 40 years, today announced a new collection of connected accessories, device protection and lifestyle solutions designed to help consumers keep track of and personalize the devices they rely on. The new portfolio includes the SureFind collection, the BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Ring Stand, UltraCharge Smart Display Power Banks and fresh colorways of Belkin's popular BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 30W. The newly announced products will debut at IFA 2026, where Belkin will be exhibiting in Exhibit Hall 3.2, booth #117.

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Product lineup showcasing Belkin's newest mobile power accessories

Built around the idea that technology should fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles, the new products focus on solving everyday challenges through thoughtful design and practical innovation. The latest additions are designed to deliver greater confidence, convenience, and flexibility throughout the day.

UltraCharge Smart Display Power Banks: Power without limits

Designed for professionals, frequent travelers and power users, the new UltraCharge Smart Display Power Banks with Retractable USB-C Cable combine powerful charging performance with thoughtful features for life on the move. Built around reliable cylindrical lithium-ion cells, both models feature a 70cm retractable USB-C cable that neatly stores away when not in use, eliminating the need to carry extra cables while helping keep bags and workspaces organized. An integrated loop cord makes the power banks easy to carry, grab and access throughout the day, while their slim, travel-friendly design slips easily alongside a laptop in a backpack, briefcase or carry-on.

A large digital smart display provides real-time charging insights, showing remaining battery percentage, current wattage output, charging direction and temperature control status at a glance, giving users greater visibility and confidence over their power usage. Despite their powerful charging capabilities, both models remain TSA carry-on compliant, making them ideal companions for business trips, holidays and everyday commuting. Whether powering a smartphone between meetings, topping up a tablet while traveling or keeping a laptop charged away from an outlet, the UltraCharge Smart Display Power Bank range is designed to deliver reliable power wherever the day leads.

UltraCharge 11K Power Bank (BPB041)

The UltraCharge 11K delivers high-speed charging in a compact, portable form factor built for smartphones, tablets and everyday productivity devices.

Key Features:

11,000mAh capacity

Smart Display

Up to 60W charging through 70cm integrated retractable cable

Fast charges iPhone 17 from 0-50% in 24 min*

60W USB-C port

18W USB-A port

$59.99 USD £49.99 GBP €59.99 EUR 229 SAR 229 AED 849 NOK 849 SEK

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

UltraCharge 22K Power Bank (BPB042)

For users with more demanding power needs, the UltraCharge 22K Power Bank combines a larger battery capacity with powerful multi-device charging, making it an ideal solution for laptops, tablets and smartphones alike.

Key Features:

22,000mAh capacity

Up to 120W combined output

Up to 65W charging through the integrated cable

Smart digital display

70cm retractable cable

$99.99 USD £89.99 GBP €99.99 EUR 429 SAR/ 429 AED 849 NOK/ 849 SEK

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

Belkin SureFind Collection: Simple, reliable item tracking for the whole family

Belkin is making it easier than ever for families, travelers and everyday users to keep track of the things that matter most with the new SureFind collection. Designed around the idea that no two people lose the same things, the portfolio offers a range of form factors tailored to different lifestyles and use cases, from keys and bags to wallets, chargers and everyday carry essentials. Every product in the SureFind family is certified for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, giving users the flexibility to locate their belongings across the world's two largest mobile ecosystems without being locked into a single platform. Whether shared between family members using different devices, packed for travel or used as part of a daily routine, SureFind products help bring greater peace of mind through simple, reliable item tracking.

SureFind Spot (MMA014)

Designed for keys, backpacks, luggage and other personal belongings, SureFind Spot provides an easy way to keep everyday essentials within reach. Its compact design attaches effortlessly to frequently misplaced items, helping users quickly locate them whether they are at home, at school, at work or on the go.

From $14.99 USD £19.99 GBP €19.99 EUR $29.95 AUD 49 SAR 49 AED 249 NOK 249 SEK

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

SureFind Card (MMA015)

Built specifically for wallets, passport holders and other slim carry items, SureFind Card delivers powerful location tracking in an ultra-thin form factor. Designed to slip discreetly into places traditional trackers cannot, it provides added confidence for frequent travelers and anyone looking to safeguard their most important everyday essentials. With an IP68 rating, SureFind Card is completely dust-tight and engineered to withstand prolonged submersion in water, providing dependable performance whether tucked into a wallet, packed in luggage or carried through everyday adventures.

From $26.99 USD £29.99 GBP €29.99 EUR 349 NOK 349 SEK $44.95 AUD

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

SureFind Loop Cable Tag (CAB029)

The SureFind Loop Cable Tag reimagines what a tracker can be by combining reliable item finding technology with a built-in USB-C to USB-C charging cable. Designed to function as both a tracking tag and a secure carry loop, it easily attaches to luggage, backpacks, handbags and other everyday essentials while discreetly keeping a charging cable within reach when needed.

$24.99 USD

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers in AMER, ANZ and ApeA regions

SureFind Wallet Stand

The SureFind Wallet Stand combines several everyday essentials into one thoughtfully designed accessory. Bringing together location tracking, card storage and hands-free viewing functionality, it helps users simplify what they carry without sacrificing convenience. Integrated RFID blocking protection helps safeguard payment cards from unauthorized scanning, while the built-in stand makes it easy to view content, join video calls or work on the go.

$39.99 USD

Available beginning October 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers in AMER and ApeA regions

Compact Magnetic Ring Stand: Hands-free, made easy

Featuring premium metal construction, a secure magnetic attachment, a stable vacuum base and foldable design, Compact Magnetic Ring Stand adds versatile hands-free viewing to everyday smartphone use in a sleek, ultra-slim design that slips easily into a pocket, bag or everyday carry. Whether capturing content, taking video calls, or watching a film on a short haul flight or train journey, users can easily switch between portrait and landscape viewing and find the perfect angle on dashboards, mirrors, glass, metal surfaces, and more. Compatible with iPhone 12-17 series, Google Pixel 9 and 10, and Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 series when used with a magnetic-compatible case, the accessory is available in Black and White and combines style, portability and flexibility in one streamlined design.

$24.99 USD £19.99 GBP €24.99 EUR 79 SAR 79 AED 299 NOK 299 SEK

Available beginning November 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

BoostCharge Compact USB-C Wall Charger: MacBook Neo colorways

Belkin is bringing fresh new color options to its popular BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger 30W, designed to complement the latest MacBook Neo colorways. Available in Citrus, Blush, Indigo and Silver, the charger blends seamlessly with users' devices, transforming an everyday charging accessory into a stylish extension of their personal tech setup. Inspired by the growing trend of color personalization, the new collection delivers a coordinated charging experience without compromising performance.

Key Features:

Compact, ultra-portable design for everyday carry

Up to 30W of fast charging from the single USB-C port

USB-C PD 3.1 charging technology

Supports PD and PPS charging protocols

Includes 2m braided USB-C to USB-C cable

Housing (excluding cable) made of 72% post-consumer recycled plastic

Covered by Belkin Smart Protect Warranty

$26.99 USD £27.99 GBP €29.99 EUR 99 SAR 99 AED 299 NOK 299 SEK

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

Media kit can be found HERE.

* Data based on internal lab testing. This power bank recharges iPhone 17 Pro from 0-50% in 24 minutes. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age and usage environment, for individual users.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products for over 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Marketing

comms@belkin.com