The next generation of portable power debuts at IFA 2026, showcasing advanced BoostSolid Cell technology and ultra-slim designs

Belkin, a global leader in consumer electronics for over 40 years, today announced new portable charging solutions powered by semi-solid-state technology. The new UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell line-up is among Belkin's first products to feature semi-solid-state technology, a next-generation battery that delivers improved durability, slim design and longer battery life all without compromising performance. The newly announced products will debut at IFA 2026, where Belkin will be exhibiting in Exhibit Hall 3.2, booth #117.

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Product image showcasing the first two Belkin power banks launched with BoostSolid technology

Next-Generation Battery Technology for Longer-Lasting Power

Belkin's new UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell power banks are powered by advanced semi-solid-state battery technology, delivering a new standard in portable power. Unlike conventional liquid-cell batteries, BoostSolid Cell adds a gel-like layer alongside the liquid electrolyte, enabling a slimmer, more compact design while delivering reliable, long-lasting performance. Engineered to last up to 3x longer than other power banks, UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell is built to deliver years of dependable everyday use.*

Designed with safety at its core, the advanced battery architecture helps reduce the risk of thermal runaway, fire, and swelling while maintaining stable charging performance across a wide operating temperature range from 0-40°C. Dual analog and digital temperature sensors continuously monitor the battery every 250 milliseconds, automatically interrupting power if operating limits are exceeded. Rigorously tested to withstand demanding real-world conditions and designed to meet UL2056:2025 safety standard requirements and TSA carry-on guidance, UltraCharge Pro with BoostSolid Cell gives consumers greater confidence wherever they charge, from daily commutes to international travel.

Features:

Engineered for up to 3x longer battery life

Stable charging performance in temperatures ranging from 0-40°C

Enhanced thermal management with active heat dissipation and improved cell expansion design

TSA Carry-On Compliant for added safety and travel confidence

Packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging

Backed by Belkin SmartProtect and a Connected Equipment Warranty

Rigorously tested for durability and safety, including: Nail puncture resistance High-temperature exposure Extreme cold performance Drop and impact resistance Vibration testing



UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank with BoostSolid Cell(BPD024)

Designed for effortless everyday charging, the UltraCharge Pro 5K combines powerful performance with an ultra-slim, pocket-friendly design. At just 8.8mm thick and no larger than a standard credit card, it delivers a full 5,000mAh of portable power without adding bulk. Its magnetic Qi2 connection provides seamless cable-free charging, while a premium metallic and soft-touch finish make it as stylish as it is practical.

More features:

40% slimmer than other 5K power banks***

Qi2-certified 15W magnetic wireless charging

22.5W USB-C port for wired charging****

Pass-through charging (7.5W wireless)

LED battery status indicator

USB-C to USB-C braided cable included

Price: $69.99 USD £59.99 GBP €64.99 EUR $119.95 AUD 249 SAR 249 AED 799 NOK 799 SEK

Colors: Black and sand

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

UltraCharge Pro Power Bank with BoostSolid Cell and Display(BPB044)

Built for users who need more power on the go, the UltraCharge Pro 10K delivers high-speed charging in a 27% smaller design. Its 10,000mAh capacity provides reliable power for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-C devices, while up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in approximately 24 minutes** and fully recharge the power bank in as little as 2 hours. A built-in smart display provides real-time battery, charging and thermal information, giving users greater visibility and control wherever they work or travel.

More features:

10,000mAh capacity in a 27% smaller design*****

Up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones

Dual USB-C ports (up to 60W single-port output; up to 27W shared output) with 40W USB-C input for faster recharging

USB-A port supporting up to 22.5W output

Pass-through charging up to 15W

Smart display with real-time battery status, power output, and thermal monitoring

Supports PD, PPS, AVS, and UFCS protocols for dynamic wattage adjustment

USB-C to USB-C braided cable included

Price: $89.99 USD £69.99 GBP €79.99 EUR $149.95 AUD 299 SAR 299 AED 740 NOK 740 SEK

Colors: Black and sand

Available beginning September 2026 at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide

Media kit can be found HERE.

*Based on cycle life comparison. Retains up to 80% capacity after 1,000 charge cycles; estimated 5-year lifespan assumes one full charge/discharge cycle every two days. Actual performance may vary.

**Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on numerous factors.

***Volume reduction is calculated based on comparison with previous-generation Belkin power banks under similar 5K capacity conditions.

**** Provides 22.5W under SFC protocol, and up to 20W under PD protocol

*****Volume reduction is calculated based on comparison with a standard 45W power bank under similar 10K capacity conditions.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products for over 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jen Wei

VP of Global Marketing

comms@belkin.com