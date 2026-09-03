High-performance Sub-6GHz 5G module platform with support for FRMCS-related frequency bands enables early evaluation through a dedicated development environment.

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announced an LGA version of its RG660Qx 5G module series, a high performance, Sub-6GHz 5G module platform that includes support for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). Used with a dedicated evaluation environment comprising an adaptor board and EVB Kit, the RG660Qx enables equipment manufacturers and railway technology developers to conduct early Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) evaluation and testing, supporting development ahead of the transition from GSM-R.

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Quectel expands RG660Qx 5G module capabilities for Future Railway Mobile Communication System evaluation and railway applications

The Future Railway Mobile Communication System is the next-generation railway communications standard developed to replace GSM-R across European and international rail networks. Built on 5G technology, FRMCS enables secure, high-speed connectivity for train control, signalling, operational communications and mission-critical railway applications. As the railway industry moves toward this next-generation standard, Quectel is investing early to ensure customers have a reliable path to migration.

To enable 5G FRMCS testing, evaluation and early interoperability development, Quectel developed the RG660Qx variant in LGA format, supporting bands n100 and n101, paired with an evaluation kit that accelerates device-level testing and evaluation of FRMCS functionalities. The module and evaluation kit will be available to any customer requesting them once validation is complete. Furthermore, Quectel plans to engage with key players across the railway industry to initiate early-stage testing.

"FRMCS represents one of the most significant communications transitions the rail industry will undergo in the coming years, and we want our customers to be ready well ahead of that shift," said Leo Yao, Product Head, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "By bringing an LGA variant and evaluation kit to market now, we are enabling customers to begin 5G FRMCS evaluation, interoperability testing and Future Railway Mobile Communication System development today, helping accelerate migration from GSM-R."

The RG660Qx series is built on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s X85 and X82 5G Modem-RF systems, delivering Ethernet speeds of up to 10Gbps and Power Class 1.5 support for extended coverage, in addition to broad support for high-capacity fixed wireless access and enterprise networking use cases.

Learn more about RG660Qx series here.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com