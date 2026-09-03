Laifen Unveils Its Biggest Personal Care Portfolio Yet at IFA 2026

Global personal care technology brand Laifen brings innovation within reach with new intelligent beauty innovations as it continues its evolution beyond hair care

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, recognised by Euromonitor International as the world's No.1 high-speed hair dryer brand, will enter a new chapter at IFA 2026 (Hall 9, Booth 125). Showcasing its biggest product portfolio to date - including the AutoCurl Curling Iron, Glowy Vanity Mirror and Wave Lite Electric Toothbrush - the company will unveil a new generation of beauty, grooming and oral care innovations as it accelerates its transformation into a global personal care technology brand.

Since redefining the high-speed hair dryer category and guided by its new brand philosophy, "Laifen, Innovation within Reach," the brand continues to apply its engineering expertise beyond hair care. Built around its proprietary motor technology, intelligent sensing capabilities and precision engineering, the brand is creating an interconnected ecosystem of beautifully designed personal care products that make everyday routines smarter, faster and more intuitive.

"IFA 2026 marks an exciting milestone as Laifen continues its evolution into a global personal care technology brand", said Romeo Luo, General Manager of International Business. "This year, we're proud to showcase our most comprehensive portfolio yet. We built our reputation by reimagining the everyday hair dryer, and today we're applying that same engineering expertise across every category we enter. 'Innovation Within Reach' reflects our belief that premium technology should be accessible to everyone. At IFA, visitors will experience firsthand how Laifen is shaping the future of intelligent personal care."

Visitors at IFA will experience Laifen's vision firsthand through an immersive booth showcasing its expanding ecosystem of beauty, oral care, grooming and hair care innovations. Alongside live demonstrations of its latest products, visitors can enjoy salon-style styling sessions with professional stylists, explore a Technology Showcase featuring Laifen's proprietary motor and servo technologies, and take part in the Interactive High-Speed Airflow Challenge for the chance to win exclusive prizes.

Powering the next generation of personal care

Among the highlights at this year's show is the AutoCurl Curling Iron, bringing intelligent automation to at-home hairstyling. Powered by a high-precision Direct Time-of-Flight (D-ToF) sensor and adaptive servo technology, it automatically detects, curls and releases hair, making salon-inspired styling faster, easier and more consistent for users of all skill levels.

Joining Laifen's beauty portfolio is the Glowy Vanity Mirror, designed to recreate studio-quality lighting at home. Featuring full-spectrum LED illumination with CRI Ra98 colour accuracy, intelligent 24GHz radar sensing and Smart Memory functionality, it provides precise lighting for makeup application, skincare routines and everyday grooming. Both the AutoCurl Curling Iron and Glowy Vanity Mirror are now available on Laifen's official website and Amazon.

Expanding the brand's oral care range, the Wave Lite Electric Toothbrush makes Laifen's WaveMotion brushing technology more accessible than ever. Combining wide-angle oscillation with high-frequency vibration, three brushing intensities and up to 50 days of battery life, Wave Lite delivers an effective yet intuitive brushing experience. The Wave Lite will debut at IFA and will be available at select retailers and on Amazon from September 24th, 2026.

These latest launches will be showcased alongside Laifen's award-winning hair care heritage, highlighting the brand's continued evolution from a high-performance hair care innovator into a global personal care technology leader.

Neo and Neo Special : Laifen's premium flagship high-speed hair dryers that deliver strong airflow. Includes oil diffusion nourishing systems to keep hair healthy and streamline routine.

: Laifen's premium flagship high-speed hair dryers that deliver strong airflow. Includes oil diffusion nourishing systems to keep hair healthy and streamline routine. Wave Pro: The world's first oscillation & vibration electric toothbrush.

The world's first oscillation & vibration electric toothbrush. Air & Air Pro : Designed to deliver fast, intelligent drying through precision airflow and temperature control, all within a lightweight, compact design.

: Designed to deliver fast, intelligent drying through precision airflow and temperature control, all within a lightweight, compact design. P3, P3 Pro, T1 Pro Electric Shavers: Engineered for a close, comfortable shave with advanced precision technology and an ergonomic design

Europe continues to be one of Laifen's fastest-growing markets, with the brand strengthening retail and e-commerce partnerships with the likes of Boots, Costco and Media Markt while expanding product availability across the region. As demand grows for premium, technology-led personal care products, Laifen remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that seamlessly fit into consumers' daily lives.

Journalists, creators and industry partners are invited to visit Laifen at Hall 9, Booth 125 throughout IFA 2026 for hands-on demonstrations, guided booth tours and an exclusive first look at the brand's latest innovations. The brand will also be present at this year's Showstoppers. For more information, please visit Laifen's Website and follow @laifen_tech and on social media.

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