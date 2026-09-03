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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC Unveils an Integrated Ecosystem for Commodity Trade with Africa

WINCOMMODITIES, WINLOGISTICS, FINATRADES, WINVESTNET and WIN GOLD & METALS combine bonded fulfilment, logistics, settlement, financing and natural resources in a single operating chain

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC today unveiled an integrated commodities ecosystem connecting international suppliers, African buyers, producers and institutional counterparties. At its centre is WINCOMMODITIES, a B2B fulfilment platform giving international exporters access to African markets through consignment inventory held in bonded warehouses.

Under the model, exporters place commodities into bonded hubs while retaining title to their goods. Inventory is then sold locally, based on cash-&-carry, in the quantities buyers require, broken lots included, removing the dependency on full-container or vessel-sized transactions. Rather than a conventional marketplace, the ecosystem connects the layers a physical commodity transaction needs: sourcing, inventory positioning, warehousing, logistics, settlement and trade finance.

An integrated trade infrastructure

WINCOMMODITIES is the commercial and fulfilment layer, matching commodity inventory with African demand and coordinating transactions from bonded stock.

WINLOGISTICS is the physical execution layer, moving commodities from international origin to bonded hubs and on to buyers, including customs coordination and last-mile delivery.

FINATRADES FINANCE SA, a regulated Swiss financial platform, providing global settlement, trade-finance and barter solutions. Its role matters most, as it guarantees the payments, where limited hard-currency access constrains otherwise viable transactions.

WINVESTNET is the investment and capital-connectivity component, linking commodity and natural-resources opportunities with dedicated funds and strategic partners.

WIN GOLD & METALS extends the ecosystem upstream into gold, precious metals and strategic natural resources, connecting African production with international commodity markets.

Resources & Supply - Trade - Bonded Warehousing - Logistics - Settlement & Finance - African Buyers

Phased hub network

Deployment is demand-led, beginning with strategic West African gateways and expanding toward a planned network of 14 bonded hubs combining coastal and landlocked markets. The objective is to let international exporters reach African demand without every transaction starting as a large shipment, and to give African buyers internationally sourced commodities in commercially appropriate quantities. The chain runs in both directions, carrying imports into Africa and African commodities out to international markets.

"Africa does not lack demand, resources or commercial opportunities. The challenge is connecting them through efficient infrastructure," said Reda Rami, Chairman of RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC. "WINCOMMODITIES is the fulfilment engine, but the strength of the model comes from the ecosystem operating around it."

About RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC

RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC is an international investment company based at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), focused on the Mining, Commodities, Finance and Smart Technologies sectors.

Video link:youtube.com/watch?si=nEzjlEKRkJI8lE-X&v=hl94STlqVEc&feature=youtu.be

Media Contact

RAMINVEST HOLDING DIFC - Corporate Communications

Email: admin@raminvestholding.com | WhatsApp: +971 58 557 1666

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008933/RAMINVEST_HOLDING_DIFC.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008934/RAMINVEST_HOLDING_DIFC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raminvest-holding-difc-unveils-an-integrated-ecosystem-for-commodity-trade-with-africa-302867981.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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