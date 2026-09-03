VARIANSE and Southampton FC announce multi-year global trading partnership

Global online trading brand marks 10 years in the industry as it becomes Southampton FC's Official Global Trading Partner and exclusive Official CFD Trading Partner.

SOUTHAMPTON, England and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southampton Football Club and global online trading brand VARIANSE have announced a new multi-year partnership, which will see VARIANSE become the club's Official Global Trading Partner and exclusive Official CFD Trading Partner.

By combining two organisations that share a focus on performance, technology, innovation, and continued development, the partnership gives VARIANSE worldwide rights to use its official Southampton FC partnership titles and approved club intellectual property in its international branding and digital activations.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, the VARIANSE brand will have a prominent presence at St Mary's Stadium, with its name appearing across matchday advertising and other partner branding activities throughout the season.

The two organizations will also work together on tailored digital campaigns and produce original content featuring members of Southampton FC's Men's First Team, bringing together the worlds of elite football and global financial markets through a series of digital activations.

Rohit Mirpuri, Chief Executive Officer of VARIANSE, said:

"Becoming Southampton Football Club's Official Global Trading Partner is a pivotal moment for VARIANSE.

Southampton's proud history, international fan base and reputation for developing talent and innovation reflect the ethos behind VARIANSE. Trading demands preparation, technology, discipline and performance under pressure, principles we also see in elite sport, making Southampton a natural partner."

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton FC, said:

"We are delighted to welcome VARIANSE to Southampton Football Club as our Official Global Trading Partner.

The partnership reflects Southampton FC's long-standing commitment to working with ambitious, high-growth brands that share the Club's values of authenticity, innovation, community engagement and a strong focus on their clients and supporters."

About VARIANSE

VARIANSE is a globally regulated online broker specialising in Forex, commodities and CFD trading.

Established in 2015, and headquartered in London, the brand is regulated internationally, including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). VARIANSE services clients in more than 100 countries and continues to expand its footprint across Asia, Latin America and the MENA regions.

VARIANSE as a leading fintech broker, combines institutional trading technology with direct market access, providing traders, asset managers and algorithmic trading firms access to financial markets.

Visit varianse.com

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