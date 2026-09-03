Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VARIANSE and Southampton FC announce multi-year global trading partnership

Global online trading brand marks 10 years in the industry as it becomes Southampton FC's Official Global Trading Partner and exclusive Official CFD Trading Partner.

SOUTHAMPTON, England and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southampton Football Club and global online trading brand VARIANSE have announced a new multi-year partnership, which will see VARIANSE become the club's Official Global Trading Partner and exclusive Official CFD Trading Partner.

By combining two organisations that share a focus on performance, technology, innovation, and continued development, the partnership gives VARIANSE worldwide rights to use its official Southampton FC partnership titles and approved club intellectual property in its international branding and digital activations.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, the VARIANSE brand will have a prominent presence at St Mary's Stadium, with its name appearing across matchday advertising and other partner branding activities throughout the season.

The two organizations will also work together on tailored digital campaigns and produce original content featuring members of Southampton FC's Men's First Team, bringing together the worlds of elite football and global financial markets through a series of digital activations.

Rohit Mirpuri, Chief Executive Officer of VARIANSE, said:

"Becoming Southampton Football Club's Official Global Trading Partner is a pivotal moment for VARIANSE.

Southampton's proud history, international fan base and reputation for developing talent and innovation reflect the ethos behind VARIANSE. Trading demands preparation, technology, discipline and performance under pressure, principles we also see in elite sport, making Southampton a natural partner."

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton FC, said:

"We are delighted to welcome VARIANSE to Southampton Football Club as our Official Global Trading Partner.

The partnership reflects Southampton FC's long-standing commitment to working with ambitious, high-growth brands that share the Club's values of authenticity, innovation, community engagement and a strong focus on their clients and supporters."

About VARIANSE

VARIANSE is a globally regulated online broker specialising in Forex, commodities and CFD trading.

Established in 2015, and headquartered in London, the brand is regulated internationally, including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). VARIANSE services clients in more than 100 countries and continues to expand its footprint across Asia, Latin America and the MENA regions.

VARIANSE as a leading fintech broker, combines institutional trading technology with direct market access, providing traders, asset managers and algorithmic trading firms access to financial markets.

Visit varianse.com

Media enquiries
Rasheed Ahmed
PR & Media
media@varianse.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varianse-and-southampton-fc-announce-multi-year-global-trading-partnership-302867963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.