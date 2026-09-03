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WKN: 1717 | ISIN: SEXXXXXXXXX1 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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IKEA brings miniature homes to three cities to show how small changes can go a long way

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of handcrafted miniature homes appear in Melbourne, Chengdu and Beijing to mark the launch of IKEA open house, an in-store experience showing how small, affordable changes can help people make more room for what they love.

At a time when homes are expected to serve as workplaces, creative studios, classrooms and sanctuaries, making the most of limited space has become increasingly important. IKEA believes that creating a home that feels easier to live in does not require a big budget, just a few smart changes that make better use of the space people already have.

Through home visits and conversations with people around the world, IKEA has found that many are looking for practical ways to improve their homes, but affordability is often the deciding factor in turning ideas into reality.

"People usually don't aim for the perfect home, but the one that feels easier to live in," says Javier Quiñones, Global Commercial Manager, Ingka Group (IKEA). "We're putting even greater focus on creating a better everyday life at home and making sure the solutions we offer are accessible and affordable."

To bring this idea to life, IKEA has partnered with Stockholm-based miniature artist Christopher Robin Nordström (@TokyoBuild) to create handcrafted miniature homes in public locations across the three cities. Built entirely by hand at a 1:12 scale, each miniature home reflects the rhythms and character of the city where it appears. In Melbourne, a BILLY bookcase holds tiny novels and art prints, alongside subtle references to the city's sporting culture. In Chengdu and Beijing, METOD kitchens take centre stage, illustrating how homes are shaped by different cultures, routines and priorities.

"When you build in miniature, you can't include everything," says Christopher Nordström. "Every object has to earn its place. You quickly realise that a home isn't defined by how much it contains, but by the things people choose to make room for."

While the miniature homes bring the idea to life in public, IKEA open house continues in stores from late August through September. Visitors can explore storage and organisation solutions, inspirational room settings, special offers and simple, affordable ideas designed to make home feel calmer, more functional and better suited to everyday life.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ikea-brings-miniature-homes-to-three-cities-to-show-how-small-changes-can-go-a-long-way-302868004.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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