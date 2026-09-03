Lucid Motors: Lucid To Bring Award-Winning Vehicles to France with Emil Frey France's support

The operational partnership combines Lucid's direct market presence with Emil Frey France's proven automotive and importer expertise.

Together, the two will deliver an exceptional customer experience in the French market.

French customers will be able to experience the Lucid Air1and Lucid Gravity2for the first time at the Paris Motor Show in October.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced an operational partnership with Emil Frey, one of Europe's leading automotive groups, to support Lucid's market entry into France. The collaboration combines Lucid's import operations with Emil Frey France's extensive automotive expertise and operational capabilities, creating a model designed to deliver a seamless premium customer experience. This partnership marks the latest step in Lucid's European growth strategy and sets the stage for the brand's public debut at the Paris Motor Show (Mondial de l'Auto) next month.

For customers in France, the partnership means that Lucid will enter the market with a strong operational foundation. Through its own import organization, Lucid will retain full responsibility for its brand, commercial strategy, and customer experience, while Emil Frey France Import Division provides tailored operational services to support the customer experience across multiple functions. This partnership will support the introduction of Lucid's award-winning electric vehicle line-up in France, including the sedan, Lucid Air1 and the SUV, Lucid Gravity2, while enabling an efficient and scalable market launch.

"France is one of Europe's most important automotive markets and represents a key pillar of Lucid's expansion strategy," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "This partnership brings together our industry-leading vehicles and technology with Emil Frey's unparalleled operational expertise and customer support. Together, we are building the foundation to deliver exceptional customer experiences for years to come as we continue to grow our vehicle lineup."

"We are pleased to welcome Lucid as a partner," said Pierre Guignot, General Manager, Emil Frey France Import Division. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting manufacturers that are redefining the automotive industry. Our role is one of a bespoke service partner, providing flexible operational services tailored to Lucid's specific requirements. Together, we are creating the conditions for a successful market launch in France."

French customers will be able to experience the Lucid brand for the first time at the Paris Motor Show, taking place October 12-18, 2026, at Porte de Versailles, where Lucid will present its vehicles as part of its official market introduction.

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid international website: https://lucidmotors.com/fr-fr/subscribe

High-resolution images of the French market launch are available here: https://assets.lucidmotors.com/transfer/eb292e5d7f3d7a07240cd572e54c46cb454bab0f2124521ee090cb335dde963a

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

About Emil Frey France

Emil Frey France is one of the country's leading automotive distribution groups, operating across vehicle retail (Groupe Autosphere), industrial vehicles, agricultural machinery (Emil Frey Pro), spare parts distribution and manufacturing (MGA, Barrault, Green Valley), and used vehicle reconditioning (CRVO). It is the official importer of Mitsubishi Motors and Subaru in France. In 2025, the company sold more than 193,170 new and used vehicles, generated consolidated revenues of €4.7 billion (IFRS), and employs more than 10,000 people. Emil Frey France is the French subsidiary of the Emil Frey Group.

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Sebastian Michel

PR & Communications Manager Europe at Lucid

preurope@lucidmotors.com

Camilla Jokisch

Lead PR & Communications Europe at Lucid

preurope@lucidmotors.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lucid's expansion in France and Europe, the expected benefits of Lucid's partnership with Emil Frey France, and the anticipated introduction and commercialization of Lucid vehicles in the French market. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

1) Lucid Air 325 - 920 kW (442 - 1.251 ch), autonomie combinée de 694 à 960 km (WLTP), 0 g CO2/km, 11,8 à 19,1 kWh/100 km.

La consommation de carburant et les émissions de CO, d'un véhicule sont fonction non seulement de son rendement énergétique, mais également du comportement au volant et d'autres facteurs non techniques.

Les informations sur les consommations de carburant et les émissions de CO, de tous les modèles de voitures particulières neuves, contenues dans le guide de l'ADEME, peuvent être obtenues gratuitement dans tous les points de vente, auprès de l'ADEME et consultées sur le site internet: www.ademe.fr

2) Lucid Gravity 418 - 617 kW (568 - 839 ch), autonomie combinée de 536 à 739 km (WLTP), 0 g CO2/km, 18,2 à 19,1 kWh/100 km.

La consommation de carburant et les émissions de CO, d'un véhicule sont fonction non seulement de son rendement énergétique, mais également du comportement au volant et d'autres facteurs non techniques.

Les informations sur les consommations de carburant et les émissions de CO, de tous les modèles de voitures particulières neuves, contenues dans le guide de l'ADEME, peuvent être obtenues gratuitement dans tous les points de vente, auprès de l'ADEME et consultées sur le site internet: www.ademe.fr

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