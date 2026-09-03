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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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APPLAUD SOLUTIONS UK LTD: Applaud's Lyric Release Makes HR Service a Human-AI Partnership, Getting Work Done (Not Just Tickets Raised)

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud, the HR Service Delivery platform that uses AI to reduce HR workload, today launched Release 19, "Lyric," its biggest release to date. Lyric deepens Applaud's agentic layer so employees get work completed in the tools they already use, and HR advisors work alongside AI as a genuine partner on the cases that still need a person.

Employees can ask, act, and get answers across the tools they use every day, from Microsoft Teams and Slack to Outlook, Microsoft Copilot, and Moveworks. Meeting employees where they work removes adoption barriers, helping more people resolve requests themselves and reducing the repetitive demand that reaches HR, so HR teams can focus on higher-value work.

When a request does need an expert, Lyric pairs the advisor with AI throughout. Incoming work is understood and routed; advisors can ask AI for context and drafts in the flow of the case; and an AI plan of next actions runs alongside them, with the human always in control of what goes out. The result is a lighter caseload and faster, more consistent service, not a smarter ticket queue.

Behind the scenes, HR and HRIS teams can design multi-step work in a no-code builder, connect Applaud to the rest of the HR stack without custom engineering, and see what is being resolved, deflected, and still at risk. Routine operations complete themselves; people spend their time where judgment matters.

"Our vision has always been to reduce HR workload while improving employee service," said Ivan Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Applaud. "Lyric is that vision at full stretch. AI takes on the grind, people stay in control, and employees experience a service that simply works."

Lyric rolls out globally this month on the channels employees already use. It is the fullest expression yet of Applaud's platform: resolve the request, complete the work, and free HR to deliver exceptional service.

About Applaud

Applaud is an HR Service Delivery platform that uses AI to reduce HR workload. It resolves requests, completes routine HR operations, and provides exceptional service for employees and managers. Free HR from repetitive work. Deliver exceptional employee service. Learn more at applaudhr.com.

Media contact: Dominique Barrett, marketing@applaudhr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applauds-lyric-release-makes-hr-service-a-human-ai-partnership-getting-work-done-not-just-tickets-raised-302866441.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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