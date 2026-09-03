YeePay Granted UK EMI Licence by the Financial Conduct Authority

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeePay, through its UK entity, Cosmolin UK Limited, has received an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

This licence marks a key milestone in YeePay's global expansion strategy. The authorisation further strengthens YeePay's regulatory capabilities and provides a solid foundation for the company's continued international expansion.

YeePay already holds multiple payment and financial licences across key markets, including Hong Kong MSO, US MTL (Arizona), Mexico Money Transmitter, and Hong Kong SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 licences. Its services cover more than 200 countries and regions, supporting real-time FX conversion across 100+ currencies, backed by mature global fund processing and cross-border transaction capabilities.

With the UK EMI authorisation, YeePay will further strengthen its presence in the UK. This also brings important regulatory protections for customers, including safeguarding of customer funds to ensure they are protected and segregated from the firm's own funds.

By combining its technology capabilities and industry experience in cross-border payments, YeePay will provide tailored payment solutions across a wide range of sectors, including import and export e-commerce, aviation and travel, international education, and global logistics.

The licence will enable YeePay to provide companies expanding overseas, cross-border trade merchants, e-commerce platforms, and European business partners with regulated, diversified, and integrated local collection, settlement, and cross-border payment services.

Looking ahead, YeePay will continue to strengthen cooperation with global financial institutions and provide one-stop cross-border payment solutions covering global collections, global payments, FX services, and global accounts. Through its services, YeePay aims to support the development of the real economy and help businesses operate more efficiently across global markets.

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