ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 16 % and amounted to SEK 280.9 (242.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 1.3 (3.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15 % to SEK 282.2 (245.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - August 2026 increased by 22 % to SEK 2,464.8 (2,027.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
26-Aug
25-Aug
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
23.6
27.0
-13 %
206.8
208.7
-1 %
Central Europe
85.3
72.3
18 %
742.6
564.1
32 %
East Europe
23.8
28.8
-17 %
217.5
246.8
-12 %
South & West Europe
44.2
39.9
11 %
402.1
349.1
15 %
The Baltics
7.6
9.7
-22 %
73.0
76.4
-4 %
North America
63.0
39.2
61 %
531.8
333.9
59 %
South America
2.5
1.4
79 %
29.2
6.9
323 %
Asia-Pacific
28.8
22.1
30 %
206.0
191.2
8 %
Africa
2.1
2.1
0 %
16.7
14.1
18 %
Zinzino
280.9
242.5
16 %
2,425.7
1,991.2
22 %
Faun Pharma
1.3
3.4
-62 %
39.1
36.6
7 %
Zinzino Group
282.2
245.9
15 %
2,464.8
2,027.8
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2026,c4391378
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4391378/a33e34f7189b802e.pdf
2608 Press release Sales report EN
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