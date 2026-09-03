ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 16 % and amounted to SEK 280.9 (242.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 1.3 (3.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15 % to SEK 282.2 (245.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2026 increased by 22 % to SEK 2,464.8 (2,027.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 26-Aug 25-Aug Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 23.6 27.0 -13 % 206.8 208.7 -1 % Central Europe 85.3 72.3 18 % 742.6 564.1 32 % East Europe 23.8 28.8 -17 % 217.5 246.8 -12 % South & West Europe 44.2 39.9 11 % 402.1 349.1 15 % The Baltics 7.6 9.7 -22 % 73.0 76.4 -4 % North America 63.0 39.2 61 % 531.8 333.9 59 % South America 2.5 1.4 79 % 29.2 6.9 323 % Asia-Pacific 28.8 22.1 30 % 206.0 191.2 8 % Africa 2.1 2.1 0 % 16.7 14.1 18 % Zinzino 280.9 242.5 16 % 2,425.7 1,991.2 22 % Faun Pharma 1.3 3.4 -62 % 39.1 36.6 7 % Zinzino Group 282.2 245.9 15 % 2,464.8 2,027.8 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2026,c4391378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4391378/a33e34f7189b802e.pdf 2608 Press release Sales report EN

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