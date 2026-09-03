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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 10:54
12,860 Euro
+4,47 % +0,550
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,78012,79011:36
12,78012,79011:36
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 10:30 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 16 % and amounted to SEK 280.9 (242.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 1.3 (3.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15 % to SEK 282.2 (245.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2026 increased by 22 % to SEK 2,464.8 (2,027.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

26-Aug

25-Aug

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

23.6

27.0

-13 %

206.8

208.7

-1 %

Central Europe

85.3

72.3

18 %

742.6

564.1

32 %

East Europe

23.8

28.8

-17 %

217.5

246.8

-12 %

South & West Europe

44.2

39.9

11 %

402.1

349.1

15 %

The Baltics

7.6

9.7

-22 %

73.0

76.4

-4 %

North America

63.0

39.2

61 %

531.8

333.9

59 %

South America

2.5

1.4

79 %

29.2

6.9

323 %

Asia-Pacific

28.8

22.1

30 %

206.0

191.2

8 %

Africa

2.1

2.1

0 %

16.7

14.1

18 %

Zinzino

280.9

242.5

16 %

2,425.7

1,991.2

22 %

Faun Pharma

1.3

3.4

-62 %

39.1

36.6

7 %

Zinzino Group

282.2

245.9

15 %

2,464.8

2,027.8

22 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2026,c4391378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4391378/a33e34f7189b802e.pdf

2608 Press release Sales report EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-august-2026-302868809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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